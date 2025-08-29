Samsung launches Galaxy Book5 in India with Galaxy AI feature: Price, specs

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Book5 laptop in India. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 offers several advanced AI features such as AI Photo Remaster, AI Select, Transcript Assist, as well as Google’s Circle to Search on PC. The company said that the new laptop is designed to enhance users’ productivity and creativity.

Samsung Galaxy Book5: India pricing

Galaxy Book 5 with Intel Core Ultra 5 (225U): Rs 77,990 onwards

Galaxy Book 5 with Intel Core Ultra 7 (255U): Rs 87,990 onwards

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 is offered in a single Grey colour variant.

Samsung Galaxy Book5: Availability and offers

The new Samsung Galaxy Book5 is now available for purchase on Samsung’s website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, select Samsung authorised retail stores, and other online portals.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with Qualcomm Snapdragon X launched: Price, specs As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the new Galaxy Book5 can avail bank cashback up to Rs 10,000. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to twenty-four months. Samsung Galaxy Book5: Details The Samsung Galaxy Book5 sports a 15.6-inch full HD display with an anti-glare coating for reducing reflections. The laptop is available with two processor configurations: Intel Core Ultra 5 (225U) and Intel Core Ultra 7 (255U). Further, it can be configured with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy event on September 4: Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 series expected

The company said that the new Galaxy Book5 offers over thirty-eight per cent improvement in graphics performance compared to the Galaxy Book4, while offering 12 TOPS (Tera operations per second) powerful Neural processing unit (NPU) for improved on-device AI capabilities. Samsung also stated that the Galaxy Book5 offers a wide range of ports to support versatile connectivity needs. It packs a 61.2Wh battery which is said to last up to nineteen hours of video playback on a single charge. As for the integrated AI features, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 features the following tools: AI Photo Remaster

AI Select

Transcript Assist on PC

Circle to Search on PC

Copilot with Hot Key In addition to this, the Galaxy Book5 gets ecosystem features like Multi-control, Second Screen, Quick Share, and more when used alongside a compatible Samsung Galaxy device.