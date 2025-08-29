Samsung launches Galaxy Book5 in India with Galaxy AI feature: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Book5: India pricing
- Galaxy Book 5 with Intel Core Ultra 5 (225U): Rs 77,990 onwards
- Galaxy Book 5 with Intel Core Ultra 7 (255U): Rs 87,990 onwards
Samsung Galaxy Book5: Availability and offers
Samsung Galaxy Book5: Details
- AI Photo Remaster
- AI Select
- Transcript Assist on PC
- Circle to Search on PC
- Copilot with Hot Key
Samsung Galaxy Book5: Specifications
- Display: 15.6-inch display, Full HD resolution, Anti-glare technology
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 (225U) / Intel Core Ultra 7 (255U)
- RAM: 16GB / 32GB
- Storage: 512GB / 1TB
- Battery: 61.2Wh (up to 19hrs of video playback)
- OS: Windows 11
