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Realme launches Buds T500 Pro with LHDC 5.0, Hi-Res audio support: Price

Priced at Rs 2,799, the Realme Buds T500 Pro supports lossless audio transmission with support for LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec and Hi-Res audio on compatible devices

Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 3:33 PM IST
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Realme has launched the Buds T500 Pro in India, expanding its true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup. The new earbuds come with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Hi-Res audio support and multi-device connectivity. The earbuds also support LHDC 5.0 codec for lossless audio transmission, given that the connected device supports it.

Realme Buds T500 Pro: Price and availability

  • Price: Rs 2,799
The earbuds will be available starting April 23, via Realme’s website, Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and select offline retail stores.
 
Realme is also offering a Rs 200 discount on the Buds T500 Pro until April 26.

Realme Buds T500 Pro: Details

The Realme Buds T500 Pro feature a compact design, with each earbud weighing 4.5g. The company said that the charging case is designed for portability and supports up to 56 hours of total playback.
The earbuds support up to 50dB adaptive active noise cancellation, with real-time adjustments based on surrounding noise and fit. For calls, the device uses a six-microphone setup with AI-based noise reduction to improve voice clarity.
 
On the audio side, the Buds T500 Pro come with Hi-Res Audio certification and support for the LHDC 5.0 codec. The earbuds are equipped with a 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic driver and also include support for spatial audio.
 
In terms of battery, the earbuds offer up to 13.5 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 56 hours with the charging case. Fast charging support allows for up to 10 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge, as per the company.
Connectivity features include Bluetooth 6.1 and support for connecting to up to three devices simultaneously. The earbuds also include a low-latency gaming mode and additional software features such as ambient sound modes and AI-based translation.
 
The Realme Buds T500 Pro are available in three colour options: Lemon Cola, Orange Mint and Chocolate.

Realme Buds T500 Pro: Key specifications

  • Driver: 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic driver
  • Audio: Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0
  • ANC: Up to 50dB adaptive ANC
  • Microphones: 6-mic setup with AI noise reduction
  • Battery: Up to 13.5 hours (earbuds), 56 hours total with case
  • Charging: Fast charging (10 minutes for up to 10 hours of playback)
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.1, triple-device connection
  • Other features: Spatial audio, low-latency game mode, AI translation
  • Durability: IP55 rating
  • Colours: Lemon Cola, Orange Mint, Chocolate
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Topics :Realme IndiaEarbudsTrue Wireless EarphonesBluetooth audio devices

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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