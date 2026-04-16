Realme launches Buds T500 Pro with LHDC 5.0, Hi-Res audio support: Price

Realme has launched the Buds T500 Pro in India, expanding its true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup. The new earbuds come with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Hi-Res audio support and multi-device connectivity. The earbuds also support LHDC 5.0 codec for lossless audio transmission, given that the connected device supports it.

Realme Buds T500 Pro: Price and availability

Price: Rs 2,799

The earbuds will be available starting April 23, via Realme’s website, Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and select offline retail stores.

Realme is also offering a Rs 200 discount on the Buds T500 Pro until April 26.

Realme Buds T500 Pro: Details

The Realme Buds T500 Pro feature a compact design, with each earbud weighing 4.5g. The company said that the charging case is designed for portability and supports up to 56 hours of total playback.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad 4 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launching on April 30: Specs The earbuds support up to 50dB adaptive active noise cancellation, with real-time adjustments based on surrounding noise and fit. For calls, the device uses a six-microphone setup with AI-based noise reduction to improve voice clarity. On the audio side, the Buds T500 Pro come with Hi-Res Audio certification and support for the LHDC 5.0 codec. The earbuds are equipped with a 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic driver and also include support for spatial audio. In terms of battery, the earbuds offer up to 13.5 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 56 hours with the charging case. Fast charging support allows for up to 10 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge, as per the company.