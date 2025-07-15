Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 go on sale with launch offers: Check details

Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 go on sale with launch offers: Check details

Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 now on sale in India with limited-time launch offers, including discounts, EMI options, and extended warranty benefits

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nothing’s latest flagship smartphone, Phone 3, as well as the company’s first over-ear headphones, Headphone 1, are now available in India. Launched on July 1, the Nothing Phone 3 retains the brand’s signature transparent design and introduces a new Glyph Matrix system that replaces the older Glyph Interface LED strips.
 
Meanwhile, the Nothing Headphone 1, developed in collaboration with UK-based audio brand KEF, features active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and AI-powered smart assistant integration. 

Nothing Phone 3: Price and variants

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999
  • Colours: White and Black

Nothing Phone 3: Availability and Introductory offers

Availability: Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and select retailers
 
 
As part of the introductory offer, Nothing Phone 3 is available for an effective price of:

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 62,999 (including Rs 5000 bank discount and exchange offer)
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 72,999 (including Rs 5000 bank discount and exchange offer)
Additionally, no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans are available for up to 24 months. Customers purchasing on the first day of sale will also receive an extra 1-year extended warranty.

Nothing Headphone 1: Price and variants

  • Price: Rs 21,999
  • Colours: White and Black

Nothing Headphone 1: Availability and offers

Availability: Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and select retailers
 
Nothing Headphone 1 is available at an introductory launch day price of Rs 19,999, valid only on July 15. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to 12 months.

Nothing Phone 3: Details

The highlight of the Nothing Phone 3 is the new Glyph Matrix system which essentially is a circular dot-matrix display at the back of the smartphone. It offers app-specific alerts, contact-based cues, real-time progress indicators, and access to micro-tools and mini-games like Glyph Mirror, Stopwatch, Digital Clock, Battery Indicator, Solar Clock, and Spin the Bottle. All these are accessible and controlled through a dedicated pressure sensitive button at the rear of the smartphone.
   
The Nothing Phone 3 also debuts with several integrated AI features such as:
  • Essential Search
  • Flip to Record
  • Essential Space
Specifications: 
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPS)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP (EIS)
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless
  • OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5

Nothing Headphone 1: Details

The Nothing Headphone 1 marks the brand’s entry into the over-ear audio segment. Co-developed with KEF, the headphones feature a transparent design, revealing internal components and acoustic chambers. The build includes formed aluminium and PU memory foam ear cushions.
Key features include:
  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
  • Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking
  • AI assistant integration via ChatGPT and Nothing’s Essential Space
Audio hardware:
  • Custom 40mm dynamic driver
  • Support for LDAC Bluetooth codec
  • Wired support via USB-C and 3.5mm jack
Battery life:
  • Up to 35 hours with ANC
  • Up to 80 hours without ANC
 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

