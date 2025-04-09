Realme launches Narzo 80x, 80 Pro 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched its Narzo 80 series smartphones in India. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity chips, the series includes two models: Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G. Both smartphones also get advanced durability features including IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, and Military-Grade Shock Resistance.

Realme Narzo 80 series: Price and variants

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G-

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,499

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,499

Colours: Speed Silver and Racing Green

Realme Narzo 80x 5G-

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

Colours: Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold

Realme Narzo 80 series: Availability and offers

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G smartphone will be available on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon during the Early Bird Sale on April 9. Meanwhile, both Narzo 80x and Narzo 80 Pro smartphones will be available during the limited period sale on April 11.

Regarding the introductory offer, customers can get a bank discount of Rs 2,000 when purchasing the Narzo 80 Pro, and a discount of Rs 1,500 when purchasing the Narzo 80x. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months for purchasing the Pro model.

Realme Narzo 80 series: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It has a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W wired charging. For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). At the front, the smartphone has a 16MP camera. Realme also offers several AI-powered imaging tools including AI Motion Deblur, AI Snapshot, and AI Beautification.

The Realme Narzo 80x 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip and features a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme also said that the smartphone’s display offers 10-layer protection for ensuring eye comfort. The smartphone has a 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch, 120Hz HyperGlow Esports Display, 4500nits brightness, 180Hz touch sampling

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony IMX882)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Durability: IP66/IP68/IP69, Military-Grade Drop Protection

Realme Narzo 80x 5G: Specifications