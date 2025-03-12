ASUS launches TUF Gaming F16 laptop at Rs 80,990 onwards: Specs, features

ASUS has launched the TUF Gaming F16 (FX607) in India, powered by Intel Core 5 210H processor (8-core and 12 threads configuration). The Taiwanese electronics maker claims that the laptop will set a new standard for performance and reliability, making it an ideal choice for both gamers and creators. Here are the details:

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (FX607): Price and availability

The ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (FX607) debuts in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 80,990. It will be available for purchase on ASUS e-shop and on e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon. Additionally, consumers can purchase it from select retail stores such as ASUS exclusive stores and multi-brand retail outlets, including Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (FX607): Details

The TUF Gaming F16 is powered by the Intel Core 5 210H, which supports CPU boost clock of up to 4.8GHz. Paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A GPU, clocked at 2195MHz at 65W, ASUS claims that it ensures smooth frame rates and immersive visuals. The laptop comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 32GB) and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage (expandable up to 4TB). It boots Windows 11 Home, which is pre-loaded with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic.

The laptop has a 16-inch fullHD+ display, stretched in a 16:10 aspect ratio, supporting 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 300 nits brightness. It is an anti-glare IPS panel, which it said will deliver sharp visuals with minimal reflections. For video conferencing, there is a 720p HD camera and microphones with AI noise-cancelling technology. The laptop supports Dolby Atmos audio and comes with Hi-Res certification for wireless out.

The TUF Gaming F16 meets MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification, making it resistant to extreme temperatures, humidity, and mechanical shocks, claims ASUS. The laptop has a backlit chiclet keyboard with 1-Zone RGB lighting. Additionally, there are translucent WASD keys to complement the gaming aesthetic. The laptop comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) (dual-band) and Bluetooth 5.3. Ports include one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort, power delivery, and G-SYNC support), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one HDMI 2.1 FRL, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, an RJ45 LAN port, and a DC-in.

Powering the device is a 56WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery. ASUS claims that the charger refills the battery from 0-50 per cent in 30 minutes. It comes with a 150W AC adapter.

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (FX607): Specifications