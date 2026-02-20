Friday, February 20, 2026 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 smartwatch with up to 30-day battery life unveiled

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 smartwatch with up to 30-day battery life unveiled

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 unveiled with up to 30 days of battery life and offline global maps support. At the moment, the company has not revealed any information regarding the smartwatch's India launch

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 (Image: Amazfit)

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 (Image: Amazfit)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazfit has unveiled the T-Rex Ultra 2, a new addition to its rugged smartwatch lineup aimed at athletes and explorers tackling long, complex routes. The company said that the watch focuses on long-distance navigation, extreme durability, and extended battery life. The company says the T-Rex Ultra 2 is designed for people who rely heavily on mapping, endurance tracking and on-watch decision-making in unpredictable environments.

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2: Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 has been launched in select markets. There is currently no word on an India launch or pricing for the Indian market.
 

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2: Details

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, protected by sapphire glass, and uses a Grade 5 titanium bezel and case back. According to the company, it carries a 10 ATM water resistance rating and dual diving certification, indicating it is rated for high-pressure water exposure, including diving scenarios. 

Also Read

Google Display AI glasses in action (Image: Google)

Google details UI design of Android XR-based AI glasses with display

Sarvam Kaze (Image: X/@pratykumar)

India AI Summit 2026: What are the Sarvam Kaze AI glasses PM Modi wore?

BenQ GW90TC series monitor

BenQ GW90TC series monitors with 144Hz refresh rate launched: Price, specs

EvoFox Deck 2 gamepad by Amkette

Amkette launches EvoFox Deck 2 multi-device game controller at Rs 2,999

GST-B1000 series

G-SHOCK launches GST-B1000 series watch in India at Rs 29,995: Details

Amazfit claims the watch can deliver up to 30 days of battery life in standard smartwatch mode and more than 50 hours with GPS usage. It also includes 64GB of internal storage, which can be used to store maps, music and workout data directly on the device. 
Navigation remains a key focus. The company said that through the Zepp app, full-colour global maps come pre-loaded, letting users install the area they need for offline access. The device supports six satellite positioning systems and offers turn-by-turn directions, automatic rerouting, elevation data and offline route planning for distances of up to 100 kilometres. 
Additional route management tools include checkpoint alerts, allowing users to pre-mark specific locations such as rest points or target milestones. The watch also features a built-in dual-mode flashlight, including a green light option intended for low-visibility use, along with an SOS signal function.
  Other features include grade-adjusted pace tracking for hilly terrain, voice memo recording during workouts, and Bluetooth calling support via an onboard speaker and microphone. Like other Amazfit devices, it syncs with the Zepp app for health and fitness data, including training load, recovery, sleep and general activity tracking.
 

More From This Section

Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75

Xiaomi launches QLED TV X Pro 75 with 4K, Dolby Vision display: Check price

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo V70, V70 Elite with Zeiss cameras launched in India: Price, specs

Google Pixel 10a

Google launches Pixel 10a: Check India pricing, availability, specs

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphone gets Sand Pink colour variant in India: Details

Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds with enhanced noise cancellation unveiled: Details

Topics : Amazfit smartwatch gadgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica