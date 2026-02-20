Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 smartwatch with up to 30-day battery life unveiled

Amazfit has unveiled the T-Rex Ultra 2, a new addition to its rugged smartwatch lineup aimed at athletes and explorers tackling long, complex routes. The company said that the watch focuses on long-distance navigation, extreme durability, and extended battery life. The company says the T-Rex Ultra 2 is designed for people who rely heavily on mapping, endurance tracking and on-watch decision-making in unpredictable environments.

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2: Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 has been launched in select markets. There is currently no word on an India launch or pricing for the Indian market.

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2: Details

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, protected by sapphire glass, and uses a Grade 5 titanium bezel and case back. According to the company, it carries a 10 ATM water resistance rating and dual diving certification, indicating it is rated for high-pressure water exposure, including diving scenarios.

Amazfit claims the watch can deliver up to 30 days of battery life in standard smartwatch mode and more than 50 hours with GPS usage. It also includes 64GB of internal storage, which can be used to store maps, music and workout data directly on the device.

Navigation remains a key focus. The company said that through the Zepp app, full-colour global maps come pre-loaded, letting users install the area they need for offline access. The device supports six satellite positioning systems and offers turn-by-turn directions, automatic rerouting, elevation data and offline route planning for distances of up to 100 kilometres.

Additional route management tools include checkpoint alerts, allowing users to pre-mark specific locations such as rest points or target milestones. The watch also features a built-in dual-mode flashlight, including a green light option intended for low-visibility use, along with an SOS signal function.

Other features include grade-adjusted pace tracking for hilly terrain, voice memo recording during workouts, and Bluetooth calling support via an onboard speaker and microphone. Like other Amazfit devices, it syncs with the Zepp app for health and fitness data, including training load, recovery, sleep and general activity tracking.