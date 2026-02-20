Friday, February 20, 2026 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Reddit is testing AI-powered shopping results in Search: How it works

Reddit is testing AI-powered shopping results in Search: How it works

Reddit is trying out a new way to show product suggestions in Search, turning user discussions into clickable shopping results for select users in the US

Reddit's AI-powered shopping results in Search

Reddit's AI-powered shopping results in Search

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reddit is testing a new AI-powered shopping feature within its Search tool that displays product suggestions directly in search results. The update places product listings alongside relevant discussion threads. The company mentioned that several users rely on Reddit to read reviews and opinions before making a purchase decision. According to Reddit, this feature is intended to make it convenient for users to identify and access the products mentioned in those conversations. Currently, the feature is available to select users in the US.

Reddit’s AI-powered shopping results in Search: How it works

According to the blog, when a user searches for something like “best noise-cancelling headphones” or “electronic gift ideas for a college student,” they may see a product carousel appear at the bottom of the search results. This carousel displays items that have been mentioned by users in related posts and comment threads.
 
 
Each product card includes basic details such as images and pricing. When users tap on a product, they can view more information and find links that take them to selected retailer websites. From there, they can learn more about the product or complete a purchase.

Also Read

India AI Impact Summit, AI Summit

US promotes AI sovereignty, exports at India AI impact summit 2026

India AI Impact Summit 2026, Bharat Mandapam

AI can transform healthcare in areas lacking specialists: Ex-WHO official

ai, artificial intelligence

Investors stung by AI may turn to India, lured by domestic demand: Analysis

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares are mixed, US futures up as AI fears drag Wall Street lower

Facebook Messenger

Meta to shut down standalone Messenger website from April: What changes

 
For now, Reddit said that the test mainly focuses on consumer electronics. The company further added that the product listings are pulled from the catalogues of Reddit’s Dynamic Product Ads (DPA) partners. This means certain items shown in the carousel may come from advertising partners, alongside products mentioned organically in conversations.

Community recommendations

Reddit said that the feature is built around discussions happening on the platform. Instead of showing random shopping suggestions, the system highlights products that have been recommended by users in actual threads. The company described the test as a way to make Search more useful while keeping community input central to the experience.
 

More From This Section

Jayant Chaudhary

Govt plans 'complete AI stack' to power innovation: Jayant Chaudhary

OpenAI and Nvidia

Why Nvidia scrapped its $100 bn OpenAI deal for a $30bn investment

Scrolling

Social media firms face legal reckoning over mental health harms to kids

Qualcomm and Tata Electronics

Qualcomm, Tata Electronics partner to make automotive modules in India

Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO, Yotta Data Services

AI sovereignty doesn't imply digital isolation: Yotta CEO Sunil Gupta

Topics : Reddit artifical intelligence Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica