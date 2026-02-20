Reddit is testing AI-powered shopping results in Search: How it works

Reddit is testing a new AI-powered shopping feature within its Search tool that displays product suggestions directly in search results. The update places product listings alongside relevant discussion threads. The company mentioned that several users rely on Reddit to read reviews and opinions before making a purchase decision. According to Reddit, this feature is intended to make it convenient for users to identify and access the products mentioned in those conversations. Currently, the feature is available to select users in the US.

Reddit’s AI-powered shopping results in Search: How it works

According to the blog, when a user searches for something like “best noise-cancelling headphones” or “electronic gift ideas for a college student,” they may see a product carousel appear at the bottom of the search results. This carousel displays items that have been mentioned by users in related posts and comment threads.

Each product card includes basic details such as images and pricing. When users tap on a product, they can view more information and find links that take them to selected retailer websites. From there, they can learn more about the product or complete a purchase.

For now, Reddit said that the test mainly focuses on consumer electronics. The company further added that the product listings are pulled from the catalogues of Reddit’s Dynamic Product Ads (DPA) partners. This means certain items shown in the carousel may come from advertising partners, alongside products mentioned organically in conversations.

Community recommendations

Reddit said that the feature is built around discussions happening on the platform. Instead of showing random shopping suggestions, the system highlights products that have been recommended by users in actual threads. The company described the test as a way to make Search more useful while keeping community input central to the experience.