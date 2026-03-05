WhatsApp Plus subscription may bring themes, custom icons and more features

WhatsApp may soon introduce a new optional subscription plan called WhatsApp Plus, which could offer additional features such as app customisation and expanded chat management tools. According to reports from WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development for both Android and iOS and has not yet been publicly released.

The reported subscription would add extra features for users who choose to pay a monthly fee, while the app’s core functionality — including messaging, voice and video calls, media sharing and privacy features — would continue to remain free.

WhatsApp has not announced pricing or an official launch timeline for the plan. Features under development could also change before the subscription becomes widely available.

WhatsApp Plus: What to expect

According to the report, the proposed WhatsApp Plus subscription would focus primarily on personalisation and additional convenience features rather than altering the core messaging experience.

One of the main additions could be expanded chat pinning. Currently, users can pin up to three chats in the app. The subscription plan may raise this limit to 20 pinned chats, allowing users to keep more conversations at the top of their chat list.

The plan may also introduce several interface customisation options. Subscribers could reportedly choose from 14 different app icons and adjust interface accent colours from a selection of 19 colour options. Changing the accent colour may also affect interface elements such as tabs, filters and action buttons.

Other features reportedly under consideration include:

Exclusive stickers available only to subscribers

Custom ringtones designed specifically for WhatsApp calls

More interactive message reactions and conversation effects

The report also suggests that WhatsApp may expand the subscription with additional features over time based on user feedback.

Despite the new paid tier, the company is expected to keep essential features such as messaging, calling, groups and privacy tools available to all users without charge.

WhatsApp Plus: Availability and waitlist

While WhatsApp Plus has not been officially launched, the report suggests the company has started testing a notification waitlist for the upcoming subscription.

The feature was reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.9.6, where some users can join a waitlist that will notify them once the premium plan becomes available.

Eligible users may see a banner within the settings page or sticker keyboard inviting them to sign up for notifications about the subscription plan. Joining the waitlist does not automatically enroll users in the paid service when it launches.

The waitlist feature is currently available only to a limited number of beta testers in certain regions. According to the report, WhatsApp plans to expand the availability to more users in the coming weeks.