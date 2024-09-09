Realme launches performance-centric Narzo 70 Turbo in India: Price, specs

China’s Realme has launched the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be available in three colours: Turbo Green, Turbo Purple, and a two-tone Turbo Yellow.
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Price and variants
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 20,999
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Availability and offers
The first sale for the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo will begin on September 16 via the company’s official website and Amazon India. As an introductory offer, the company is providing a discount coupon of Rs 2,000 on all variants.
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Key details
Realme stated that the Narzo 70 Turbo is a performance-centric smartphone designed to offer a smooth gaming experience. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip and paired with up to 12GB RAM, the smartphone includes a stainless steel vapour chamber cooling system to maintain optimal temperature. Additionally, the device features a GT Mode, which pushes frame rates to the maximum during gaming. The company claims that the smartphone can run select games at up to 90 frames per second.
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB / 12GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth sensor
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 45W
- OS: Android 14-based realmeUI 5.0
Realme Buds N1: Key Details
Alongside the Narzo 70 Turbo, Realme has also launched the Buds N1 wireless earbuds. Priced at Rs 2,499, the Realme Buds N1 feature Hybrid Noise Cancellation up to 46dB. Equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, the earbuds offer up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge. The earbuds will be available from September 13 on Realme.com and Amazon India, with a discount of up to Rs 500.