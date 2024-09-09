Realme launches performance-centric Narzo 70 Turbo in India: Price, specs

China’s Realme has launched the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be available in three colours: Turbo Green, Turbo Purple, and a two-tone Turbo Yellow.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 20,999

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo: Availability and offers

The first sale for the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo will begin on September 16 via the company’s official website and Amazon India. As an introductory offer, the company is providing a discount coupon of Rs 2,000 on all variants.