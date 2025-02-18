Nothing Phone 3a series to get 'Pro' model with 3x telephoto camera: Report

Nothing's upcoming Phone 3a series could encompass a "Pro" model besides the base Phone 3a. According to a report by Smartprix, the Nothing Phone 3a line-up will consist of two smartphones: a vanilla Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro. It is currently unknown if the anticipated Pro model is a successor to last year's Phone 2a Plus, or a completely new product.
The report has also outlined possible specifications of the anticipated Phone 3a Pro, revealing key details about its camera, chipset and more.
Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect
According to the report, both Phone 3a and 3a Pro models will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three chip. Additionally, both models are expected to feature an identical 6.72-inch AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. They will also share the 5000mAh battery and IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
The big differentiator will be the camera system on both devices. Phone 3a and 3a Pro are expected to feature the same 50MP primary and 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. However, the Pro model is expected to get a more advanced 50MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The base model will also get a telephoto camera but it is expected to offer 2x optical zoom capabilities. The report stated that the telephoto lens system on the Pro model will be paired with a Sony LYT 600 camera sensor, and will allow up to 60X zoom using software optimisation.
Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.72-inch AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (Sony LYT 600) (3x Zoom)
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Protection: IP64 rating
- OS: Android 15-based