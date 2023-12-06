Redmi 13C Series smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Chinese electronic brand Xiaomi 's sub-brand Redmi launched its 13 series smartphone in India on December 6. Redmi 13C 5G smartphone is available in 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage variants priced at Rs 10,999, Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499, respectively. Meanwhile, Redmi 13C is priced at Rs 8,999 for 4GB+128GB, Rs 9,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 11,499 for 8GB+256GB storage variant.

Redmi 13C 5G smartphone will be available for purchase starting December 16, while 13C will be available starting December 12 on Xiaomi India online store and Amazon India, and offline across Xiaomi retail stores.

The company is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on select Bank cards. Xiaomi users can get an exchange bonus up to Rs 1,000 on purchase of Redmi 13C 5G smartphone.

Redmi 13C 5G: Specifications

The Redmi 13C 5G smartphone has a 6.74-inch HD+ display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. At the back, it has a Dynamic Startrail design along with three colour options- Starlight Black, Startrail Silver and Startrail Green.

For Imaging, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel primary AI-camera. At the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi 13C 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100 processor while featuring a 5000 mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone supports 18W wired charging through a USB-C port at the bottom.

The Redmi 13C 5G smartphone runs on Android 13 with the brand's own MIUI 14 interface layered on top.

The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles up as a shortcut button. Additionally, the 13C 5G smartphone also gets a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.

Redmi 13C: Specification

The Redmi 13C smartphone offers the same display capability with a 6.74-inch HD+ display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is available in Starshine Green and Stardust Black colour options.

At the back, Redmi 13C sports a triple camera setup with AI features. A 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro lens completes the setup.

The MediTek Helio G85 processor powers the smartphone that runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 interface layered on top. The smartphone features a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging via USB Type-C.