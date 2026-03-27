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Redmi 15A 5G with 6300mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specs

Redmi 15A 5G features a 32MP rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera. The smartphone comes with an IP52 rating for resistance against dust and splashes

Redmi 15A 5G launched today
Redmi 15A 5G launched today (Image: Redmi)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 1:20 PM IST
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Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 15A 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the UNISOC T8300 5G SoC (system on chip), the smartphone sports a 6.9-inch HD+ display. It packs a 6,300mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to two days on a single charge. The Redmi 15A also includes AI-based features like Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

Redmi 15A 5G: Price and availability

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 12,999
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,499
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,499
  • Colours: Awesome Blue, Amaze Purple, Ace Black
The company said that the Redmi 15A smartphone will be available from April 3 through the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select Xiaomi retail outlets. 

Redmi 15A 5G: Details

According to the company, the smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T8300 5G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The company said that the storage is expandable up to 2TB through microSD.
 
The smartphone features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. The display also comes with TUV certifications for reduced eye strain during long usage. The company said that the smartphone comes with Wet Touch Technology 2.0 to ensure the display responds accurately even with damp hands.
 
On the camera side, the device gets a 32MP rear camera setup along with an 8MP front camera. The Redmi 15A 5G packs a 6,300mAh battery, which supports 15W charging and also offers reverse charging, allowing users to charge other devices. The phone includes an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.
 
The smartphone runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. The company claims four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. The smartphone includes AI-based features like Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and Xiaomi Interconnectivity.
 
According to the company, the Redmi 15A 5G comes with stereo speakers with up to 200 per cent volume boost, offering louder sound for videos, music, and speaker calls. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.4. 
 
Redmi 15A 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.9-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Octa-core T8300 5G SoC
  • RAM: Up to 6GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB (expandable up to 2TB via microSD)
  • Rear camera: 32MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 6,300mAh
  • Charging: 15W charging, 7.5W reverse charging support
  • Software: HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
  • Durability: IP52 rating (dust and water resistance)
  • Weight: 210g
 
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Topics :Redmichinese smartphone industryLatest Technology News

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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