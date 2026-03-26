Samsung Galaxy A57, A37 launched in India with One UI 8.5: Price, specs

Samsung has launched two new Galaxy A-series smartphones – Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. The newly launched smartphones focus on AI-driven features through One UI 8.5, including tools like Voice Transcription, AI Select, Object Eraser and Circle to Search with multi-object recognition. Meanwhile, features such as Best Face and Auto Trim for photos and videos are also available on the Galaxy A57. Both devices also integrate upgraded Bixby and Google Gemini for more natural interactions and cross-app task handling.

Samsung Galaxy A57, A37: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy A57

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 56,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 62,499

Colour: Awesome Lilac, Awesome Icyblue, Awesome Navy

Samsung Galaxy A37

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 41,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 47,499

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 52,999

Colour: Awesome Graygreen, Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal Both the Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37 5G smartphones are now available for pre-order on the company’s website in India. The Galaxy A57 can also be pre-ordered from the e-commerce platform Amazon. Notably, both smartphones have been launched with a significant price hike, as their predecessors — the Galaxy A56 and A36 — were launched at Rs 41,999 onwards and Rs 32,999 onwards, respectively. ALSO READ: Vivo launches Y21, Y11 5G in India with 6500mAh battery: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A57: Details The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. It is offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and runs on One UI 8.5. The software includes features such as Voice Transcription, AI Select, Object Eraser, Best Face and Circle to Search, along with support for Google Gemini and an updated Bixby. The device has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera, along with a 12MP front camera. It also includes Nightography and updated image processing. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support and uses a larger vapour chamber for thermal management. It weighs 179 grams, has an IP68 rating and is set to receive up to six years of OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A57: Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+, FHD+, 120 Hz refresh rate, vision booster

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro

Front camera: 12MP

OS: One UI 8.5

Battery: 5,000mAh

Weight: 179g

Durability: IP68 rated ALSO READ: OnePlus 15T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 unveiled: Check specs Samsung Galaxy A37: Details The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. It is offered with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage and runs on One UI 8.5. The software includes AI-led features such as Voice Transcription in the Voice Recorder app, AI Select, Object Eraser and Circle to Search with multi-object recognition, along with support for Google Gemini and an upgraded Bixby for handling tasks across apps.