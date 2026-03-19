OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro with 55dB ANC launched: Check price, features

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India, expanding its Nord audio lineup with a new pair of true wireless earbuds priced under Rs 4,000. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 55dB, support for LHDC 5.0 audio and a claimed battery life of up to 54 hours with the charging case. They also include spatial audio, multiple microphones for calls and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro: Price and availability

Price: Rs 3,999

Introductory offer price: Rs 3,799

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro will be available for purchase from March 23 onwards via OnePlus’ website, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience stores and e-commerce platforms Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra.

ALSO READ: Realme launches P4 Lite 5G with 7000mAh battery in India: Check price OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro: Details The company has said that the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro offers up to 55dB active noise cancellation with a noise reduction bandwidth of 5000Hz. The earbuds also include adjustable ANC levels, allowing users to switch between light, moderate and maximum modes. A six-microphone setup, with three mics on each earbud, is used for call noise reduction, including in outdoor conditions. The earbuds feature 12mm drivers with a titanium coating, which OnePlus says are designed to deliver improved bass and clearer vocals compared to the previous generation. They also support spatial audio, including a gaming-focused mode aimed at improving directional sound cues in supported titles.