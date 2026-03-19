Beats launches Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition in India: Price, specs

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition is priced at Rs 29,900, the same as the standard edition.

The Nike Special Edition Powerbeats Pro 2 features a two-tone Black and Volt design, which the company said is Nike’s signature colour theme. One earbud carries the Beats ‘b’ logo, while the other features the Nike Swoosh. The charging case comes with a Volt splatter finish and “JUST DO IT” branding inside.

The company is offering the option of no-interest equated monthly instalments (EMI) of up to six months. Customers can also avail a bank cashback of Rs 1,500 on select cards.

Powerbeats Pro 2 is powered by Apple’s H2 chip, which also powers AirPods Pro 2. It supports Class 1 Bluetooth for connectivity and improved efficiency. Each earbud includes three microphones and a voice accelerometer for better call quality.

Apple said that the earbuds are designed for workouts, with updated secure-fit earhooks made from a lightweight nickel-titanium alloy for flexibility and durability. They are also rated IPX4 for sweat and water resistance.

Powerbeats Pro 2 comes with redesigned acoustics and supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode. ANC helps block external noise, while Transparency mode allows users to hear their surroundings.