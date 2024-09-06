Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV launched with 4K Upscaling, AirSlim Design

Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is available in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes, and priced at Rs 41,990 onwards

Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV
Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 12:00 PM IST
Samsung has launched its Crystal 4K Dynamic TV in India with advanced features such as 4K upscaling and Dynamic Crystal colour technology. Additionally, Samsung said that it has utilised its AirSlim Design technique to offer a sleek profile for the new Crystal 4K Dynamic TV. Here are the details- 

Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV: Price and availability
Priced at Rs 41,990 onwards, the Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is available in two different screen sizes – 43-inch and 55-inch. The Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is now available on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung’s website and on e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV: Details
The Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is powered by the Crystal Processor 4K that the company said enhances visuals with precise colour mapping and 4K resolution output. The processor also enables advanced features such as 4K Upscaling, Dynamic Crystal Colour and Contrast Enhancer. 
4K Upscaling essentially enhances picture quality by upscaling lower resolution content to near 4K quality, offering a more immersive viewing experience. Dynamic Crystal Colour technology on the other hand widens the range of colours that can be produced by the display. Meanwhile, the Contrast Enhancer function automatically adjusts the contrast on different parts of the screen, offering more depth and colour contrast. For supported content, the Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV supports HDR viewing as well.
Complementing the display, is the Crystal 4K Dynamic TV’s multi-channel built-in speakers that supports the company’s Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) technology. OTS Lite feature tracks the movement of on-screen elements and produces audio from the corresponding location for a more immersive experience. Additionally, the TV supports Q-Symphony feature for optimising audio from a connected soundbar.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

