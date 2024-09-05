Amazfit launches GTR 4 New smartwatch in India at Rs 16,999: More details

China’s health-and-fitness wearable maker Amazfit has launched Amazfit GTR 4 New in India. An update to the GTR series by the company, the smartwatch features a metallic middle frame and stainless steel navigation crown. It also features a glass ceramic Back Panel. The company has said that the display of the smartwatch is protected by an anti-fingerprint coating. Here are details:

ALSO READ: Amazfit launches BIP 5 Unity smartwatch in India at Rs 6,999: Details here Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Amazfit GTR 4 New: Price and Availability

Priced at Rs 16,999, the Amazfit GTR 4 New is available for purchase on e-commerce platform Amazon and Amazfit India’s official website. The smartwatch is available in Galaxy Black and Brown Leather colour options.

Amazfit GTR 4 New: Details

More From This Section

Amazfit GTR 4 New features a 1.45-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466. The smartwatch boasts an always-on display feature with over 150 watch faces. The smartwatch is equipped with integrated Bluetooth calling and music control. The device is compatible with Alexa and offline voice assistants. The company has said that the dual-LED BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor collects 33% more data and is more accurate than the previous generation.

Amazfit GTR 4 New boasts health monitoring features such as Zepp Aura Sleep Guidance, Heart Rate, SpO2, Stress Monitoring. The company has said that the smartwatch utilises Zepp Aura, AI-powered personal wellness assistant to generate adaptive sounds that enhance sleep quality and provide comprehensive sleep reports. The company has also said that the smartwatch offers 24-hour health monitoring capabilities.

The smartwatch also features GPS and 5 ATM water resistance. The company has said that the smartwatch supports over 150 sports modes with intelligent auto-detection of 8 sports, ensuring accurate tracking of the users’ physical activities. The company has claimed 12-day battery life on a single charge.