Acer launches Nitro Blaze 7 handheld gaming console: Check specifications

Taiwanese electronics maker Acer has entered the handheld gaming console segment with the launch of its new Nitro Blaze 7. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 handheld gaming device is equipped with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB of storage. Running on Windows 11, the console features a dedicated Acer Game Space app that offers access to games from various platforms from a unified interface.

The India-specific pricing for the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 has not yet been revealed by the company. However, it will be available soon in the region.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7: Details

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS chip, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is the company’s first-generation handheld gaming device. The processor enables Ryzen AI, which Acer said optimises performance and responsiveness across games and applications. The processor is paired with 16 GB LPDDR5x memory and up to 2 TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for storage.

Nitro Blaze 7 sports a 7-inch IPS display of Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display also gets support for a touch interface. Utilising the integrated graphic processing unit (GPU) on the processor, the device gets support for Radeon Super Resolution, and AMD FreeSync technologies. Radeon Super Resolution upscales lower resolution graphics to a better quality while AMD FreeSync enables variable refresh rate for a smoother gaming experience.

For connectivity, Acer Nitro Blaze 7 gets Wi-Fi 6E support and includes various ports for connecting external devices and accessories. These include a USB Type-C port with USB4 that also supports fast wired charging, and a dedicated MicroSD card slot for expanding storage capacity.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7: Specifications