Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Acer launches Nitro Blaze 7 handheld gaming console: Check specifications

Acer launches Nitro Blaze 7 handheld gaming console: Check specifications

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS chip, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is the company's first-generation handheld gaming device

Acer Nitro Blaze 7
Acer Nitro Blaze 7
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Taiwanese electronics maker Acer has entered the handheld gaming console segment with the launch of its new Nitro Blaze 7. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 handheld gaming device is equipped with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB of storage. Running on Windows 11, the console features a dedicated Acer Game Space app that offers access to games from various platforms from a unified interface.

The India-specific pricing for the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 has not yet been revealed by the company. However, it will be available soon in the region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Acer Nitro Blaze 7: Details

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS chip, the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is the company’s first-generation handheld gaming device. The processor enables Ryzen AI, which Acer said optimises performance and responsiveness across games and applications. The processor is paired with 16 GB LPDDR5x memory and up to 2 TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for storage.

More From This Section

ASUS brings laptops powered by new Snapdragon X Plus, India launch likely

MSI launches business and gaming laptops powered by new Intel AI processors

GoPro launches HERO13 Black, entry-level HERO cameras in India: Details

Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs, more

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale in India with introductory offers

Nitro Blaze 7 sports a 7-inch IPS display of Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display also gets support for a touch interface. Utilising the integrated graphic processing unit (GPU) on the processor, the device gets support for Radeon Super Resolution, and AMD FreeSync technologies. Radeon Super Resolution upscales lower resolution graphics to a better quality while AMD FreeSync enables variable refresh rate for a smoother gaming experience.

For connectivity, Acer Nitro Blaze 7 gets Wi-Fi 6E support and includes various ports for connecting external devices and accessories. These include a USB Type-C port with USB4 that also supports fast wired charging, and a dedicated MicroSD card slot for expanding storage capacity.
Acer Nitro Blaze 7: Specifications
  • Display: 7-inch IPS display, Full HD (1920x1080) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 100 per cent sRGB coverage
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: up to 2 TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
  • Battery: 50.04 Wh Li-Polymer battery
  • Charging: 65 W Type-C
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
  • Ports: 2 x USB4 (Type-C), Micro SD Card (SD 4.0), 3.5mm audio jack
  • Input: A B X Y buttons, D-Pad, LB/RB Bumpers, LS/RS Sticks, LT/RT Hall effect triggers, Power button with fingerprint reader, volume button, view button, menu button, Acer Game Space button

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tablet market grows over 2 times to 1.84 mn, Samsung leads with 48.7% share

Tech wrap Aug 20: India-made iPhone 16 Pro, Sony Bravia 9 mini LED TV, more

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop, powered by AMD Ryzen, launched: Details here

Tech wrap Aug 14: Google Pixel 9 series, Acer Chromebook Plus, and more

Acer launches Chromebook Plus 14 and 15 laptops with built-in AI features

Topics :Acergaming consolesGamingTechnology

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story