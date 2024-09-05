Taiwanese consumer technology company ASUS has launched new laptops powered by the newly unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core processor. New ASUS Vivobook S15 and ProArt PZ13 laptops offer Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC experience with exclusive artificial intelligence feature, utilising the dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) on the new Qualcomm Arm chip.

ASUS said that these new devices mark a significant expansion of the ASUS Copilot+ PC series, by making AI PCs more accessible. ASUS has not detailed the availability of these laptops in India, but the company is expected to launch these laptops soon in the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ASUS Vivobook S 15: Details

The new ASUS Vivobook S 15 is a lightweight laptop with a 14.7 mm thin, 1.42 kg all-metal body. It features a 15.6-inch 3K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage. Complimenting the display is the laptop’s in-built speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos surround sound.

More From This Section

The device is equipped with a 70 Wh battery, supporting fast charging and up to 19 hours of use. It includes a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a large touchpad with gesture support, and a dedicated key for AI tools. Connectivity options include two USB4 ports, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, a microSD slot, and WiFi 7.

ALSO READ: MSI launches business and gaming laptops powered by new Intel AI processors

ASUS ProArt PZ13: Details

ASUS said that the ProArt PZ13, a 0.85 kg, 9 mm detachable laptop is specially designed for creators who require portability. Additionally, the device gets IP52-rating for resistance against dust and water ingress, as well as military-grade durability. The device features a 3K OLED display that has been validated by Pantone for colour reproduction. The touchscreen display on the device gets stylus support, and a 16:10 aspect ratio for more productivity.

Powered by a 70 Wh battery, ASUS ProArt PZ13 promises up to 21 hours of FHD video playback. Connectivity includes two USB4 ports and an SD card reader. The ProArt PZ13 also includes AI tools like StoryCube for asset management and ProArt Creator Hub for workflow optimization, designed for creative professionals.