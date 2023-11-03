Samsung working with Qualcomm, AMD to improve smartphone gaming experience

Samsung is reportedly working with chipmakers Qualcomm and AMD to develop FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) software for Galaxy devices. According to a report on Android Authority, all three companies are working on the FSR technology that would bring upscaling and frame generation techniques to boost frame rates in supported games on Galaxy smartphones. The FSR would compete with NVIDIA’s DLSS technology.

The major difference between FSR and NVIDIA’s DLSS technology is that the latter uses AI to generate additional frames. The report suggests that with this partnership, FSR might get the AI-based capability to upscale and generate high-quality frames.

The report also states that FSR software, along with ray tracing technology, may make way for PC-grade gaming on Samsung’s upcoming S-series flagship devices. It noted that the presence of AMD and Qualcomm in the partnership could allow Samsung to implement FSR technology on both Exynos and Snapdragon-powered Galaxy devices.

FSR is currently available on AMD Radeon GPUs that powers handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally.