Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony launches 85-inch Bravia X95L 4K Mini LED TV at Rs 599,990: Details

Sony launches 85-inch Bravia X95L 4K Mini LED TV at Rs 599,990: Details

The Sony Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV is based on Google TV platform with access to over 10,000 apps and games and 700,000+ movies and TV series. It also works with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: The Bravia 85X95L 4K Mini LED TV

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sony on Wednesday launched in India the Bravia 85X95L 4K Mini LED TV. The Bravia 85X95L 4K Mini LED TV has been priced at Rs 599,990. It will be available in all Sony stores, major electronic stores, Amazon India and Flipkart from 26 July.

The Bravia 85X95L 4K Mini LED TV: Features

Powered by the Sony Cognitive Processor XR, the Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV boasts its XR Backlight Master Drive technology that uses a local dimming algorithm to deliver deep blacks and natural mid-tones. The Mini LED TV features the Sony XR Triluminos Pro technology, which provides access to over a billion colours.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

The Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV is powered by XR 4K upscaling technology, which provides entertainment close to 4K quality, irrespective of the content or source.  Rounding off the package is the Sony XR Clear Image and Sony XR Motion Clarity enhance technologies for true UHD experience.

The Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode for an immersive cinematic experience. On the audio front, the TV features Acoustic Multi-Audio+ and additional frame tweeters, XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling, and Acoustic Centre Sync. 

Also Read: Star founder Raveendran broke down in tears as crises engulfed Byju's

On the design front, the Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV features a minimalist one-slate design with a single pane of tempered glass along with a minimized bezel. At 120 frames per second (FPS), over the HDMI 2.1, the Mini LED TV provides an avenue for smooth and responsive gameplay.
 

Also Read

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Sony BRAVIA X82L series TVs launched in India: Check price, specifications

SPPL launches Google TV-powered Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch at Rs 43,999

Sony launches HT-S2000 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos sound bar: Price, features

Kodak CA PRO 65-inch review: Google TV-based 4K smart television on budget

Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 leaked ahead of launch event

Noise unveils smart wearable Luna Ring: What is it, features, and more

JioBook: Reliance Jio may launch its second-generation laptop on July 31

Vivo Y27 smartphone with 44W fast charger launched in India: Price, specs

Realme Pad 2 tablet with 120Hz 2K display launched in India: Price, specs

Topics :SonySony BraviaLED TVBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story