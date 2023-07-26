Sony launches 85-inch Bravia X95L 4K Mini LED TV at Rs 599,990: Details

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sony on Wednesday launched in India the Bravia 85X95L 4K Mini LED TV. The Bravia 85X95L 4K Mini LED TV has been priced at Rs 599,990. It will be available in all Sony stores, major electronic stores, Amazon India and Flipkart from 26 July.

The Bravia 85X95L 4K Mini LED TV: Features





The Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV is powered by XR 4K upscaling technology, which provides entertainment close to 4K quality, irrespective of the content or source. Rounding off the package is the Sony XR Clear Image and Sony XR Motion Clarity enhance technologies for true UHD experience. Powered by the Sony Cognitive Processor XR, the Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV boasts its XR Backlight Master Drive technology that uses a local dimming algorithm to deliver deep blacks and natural mid-tones. The Mini LED TV features the Sony XR Triluminos Pro technology, which provides access to over a billion colours.The Bravia 85X95L Mini LED TV is powered by XR 4K upscaling technology, which provides entertainment close to 4K quality, irrespective of the content or source. Rounding off the package is the Sony XR Clear Image and Sony XR Motion Clarity enhance technologies for true UHD experience.