Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 leaked ahead of launch event

Samsung is set to uncover the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
The worldwide debut of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones is slated for tomorrow, July 26, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. Certain features and images of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 were leaked before the official launch.

The costs of the highly anticipated Samsung foldable smartphones became available for India, after a tipster, Paras Guglani, leaked them. According to Paras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will probably have a starting cost of ₹95,000, while the bigger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to begin at ₹1,43,500. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to offer a base storage of 128GB, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to accompany 256GB of storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Expected Features
If the reports are to be believed, Samsung is planning to upgrade the cover display of the Z Flip 5, expanding its size to 3.4 inches. The Z Flip variant is also about to get a performance boost, incorporating the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, currently available in Galaxy S23 Ultra. As far as the camera capabilities are concerned, the smartphone will continue to spot a dual 12MP camera arrangement. The phone could also come with a superior IP58 rating, offering better water and dust resistance.


The Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone will similarly boast of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, signifying a considerable performance boost. A large 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, complemented by a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel is going to add to the excitement of the buyers. The camera is going to be equipped with an impressive 50MP primary lens, along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. The 12MP front-facing camera will, of course, be accessible for selfies. Besides the foldable lineup, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series alongside Galaxy Watch 6 Series. 

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

