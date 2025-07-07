Samsung launches 4K QD-OLED M9 AI smart monitor in India: Price and specs

Samsung Smart Monitor M9, M8 and M7: Price and availability
- Samsung M9 (M90SF) 32-inch: Rs 1,25,999
- Samsung M8 (M80SF) 32-inch: Rs 49,299
- Samsung M7 32-inch (Black): Rs 30,699
- Samsung M7 32-inch (White): Rs 31,199
- Samsung M7 43-inch: Rs 34,299
Samsung Smart Monitor M9: Features and specifications
Key highlights include:
- AI-powered picture and audio enhancements
- Streaming apps and cloud gaming platforms support
- 165Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility
- Runs on Samsung’s Smart TV platform, offering an all-in-one entertainment and productivity solution
Samsung Smart Monitor M8: Features
- AI tools such as Click to Search and Tizen OS Home
- SmartThings integration
- Multi Control across Samsung devices
- Multi View for efficient multitasking
- Direct access to Microsoft 365, enabling document editing without a connected PC
Samsung Smart Monitor M7: Features
- 32-inch and 43-inch 4K UHD VA panels
- Click to Search and Tizen OS Home
- SmartThings and Multi Control
- Multi View for split-screen productivity
- Microsoft 365 support for PC-less operations
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app