Samsung launches 4K QD-OLED M9 AI smart monitor in India: Price and specs

After global debut last month, Samsung has launched its flagship 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 – featuring a 4K QD-OLED display – in India. Alongside the M9, the company has refreshed its M8 and M7 smart monitors with new AI-powered features aimed at enhancing the streaming and gaming experience.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9, M8 and M7: Price and availability

Samsung M9 (M90SF) 32-inch: Rs 1,25,999

Samsung M8 (M80SF) 32-inch: Rs 49,299

Samsung M7 32-inch (Black): Rs 30,699

Samsung M7 32-inch (White): Rs 31,199

Samsung M7 43-inch: Rs 34,299

All models are available for purchase through Samsung India’s official website. As part of a promotional offer valid from July 7 to July 20, 2025, consumers can avail an instant cart discount of up to Rs 3,000 across all channels.

Samsung Smart Monitor M9: Features and specifications The Samsung M9 Smart Monitor is equipped with a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel and an all-metal chassis. It features OLED Safeguard Plus to reduce the risk of burn-in and includes a glare-free screen for better visibility in bright environments. Key highlights include: AI-powered picture and audio enhancements

Streaming apps and cloud gaming platforms support

165Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility

Runs on Samsung's Smart TV platform, offering an all-in-one entertainment and productivity solution