Moto G96 5G launched with SD 7s Gen 2 and 144Hz refresh rate: Price, specs

Colour: PANTONE Ashleigh Blue, PANTONE Greener Pastures, PANTONE Cattleya Orchid, PANTONE Dresden Blue

The Moto G96 5G will be available for purchase in India starting at 12 pm on July 16. It will be made available across the Motorola e-store, the e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores, including Reliance Digital.

Moto G96 5G: Details

The Moto G96 5G features a 6.67-inch 3D-curved pOLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness. It includes Water Touch 2.0 for improved responsiveness. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Audio is handled by stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification, and Moto Spatial Sound enhancements for an immersive experience.

The Moto G96 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs on Android 15 out of the box, with Moto’s Hello UX and Smart Connect 2.0.