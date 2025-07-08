OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5 and Buds 4 launched in India: Know price and specs

OnePlus Nord 5: Price and variants
- OnePlus Nord 5 (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage): Rs 29,999
- OnePlus Nord 5 (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 32,999
- OnePlus Nord 5 (12GB RAM + 512GB Storage): Rs 35,999
OnePlus Nord CE5: Price and variants
- OnePlus Nord CE 5 (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage): Rs 22,999
- OnePlus Nord CE 5 (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage): Rs 24,999
- OnePlus Nord CE 5 (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage): Rs 26,999
OnePlus Buds 4: Price and colour options
- Price: Rs 5,999
OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5, and Buds 4: Availability and launch offers
OnePlus Nord 5: Details
- AI Plus Mind: Recognises content on screen and saves it as memory, can be triggered by pressing the Plus key.
- AI Search: It allows users to find content using everyday language. It scans apps like Messages, Settings, and Notes to provide context-aware, personalised results—making searches feel intuitive and conversational.
- AI Call Assistant and AI Translation: The OnePlus Dialer offers real-time AI-powered call translation and post-call summaries, while a dedicated Translate app supports five modes across 29 languages.
- AI VoiceScribe: Enables recording, summarisation, and translation across third-party apps. It supports over 20 languages.
- AI Creativity: A suite of editing tools designed to transform everyday photos into professional-looking ones with features like AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Eraser.
- Circle for Search: Brought by the integration of Google Gemini, this feature lets users gather more information about something that appears on their screen by simply drawing a circle around it.
OnePlus Nord 5: Specifications
- Display: 6.83-inch Swift AMOLED, 1.5K (2800 × 1272) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Ultra HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
- GPU: Adreno 735
- RAM: 8GB and 12GB (LPDDR5X)
- Storage: 256GB and 512GB (UFS 3.1)
- OS: OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP
- Front Camera: 50MP
- Battery: 6,800mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 5W wired reverse charging
- Weight: 211g
OnePlus Nord CE5: Details
OnePlus Nord CE5: Specifications
- Display: 6.77-inch HDR10+ display, 2392×1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1430 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex
- RAM: 8GB and 12GB (LPDDR5X)
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB (UFS 3.1)
- Operating System: OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP (ultra-wide)
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 7100mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging
- Weight: 199g (approximately)
OnePlus Buds 4: Details
