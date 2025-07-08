OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5 and Buds 4 launched in India: Know price and specs

OnePlus on July 8 launched the Nord 5 and Nord CE5 smartphones in India. The OnePlus Nord 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, whereas the core edition model, the Nord CE5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex. Both the smartphones boast on-device AI tools and Gemini integration. Alongside the smartphones, the Chinese electronics maker launched the Buds 4 wireless earphones. This affordable pair of wireless earphones boast premium features, including active noise cancelling.

OnePlus Nord 5: Price and variants

OnePlus Nord 5 (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage): Rs 29,999

OnePlus Nord 5 (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 32,999

OnePlus Nord 5 (12GB RAM + 512GB Storage): Rs 35,999

Colour: Marble Sands, Dry Ice, Phantom Grey

OnePlus Nord CE5: Price and variants OnePlus Nord CE 5 (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage): Rs 22,999

OnePlus Nord CE 5 (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage): Rs 24,999

OnePlus Nord CE 5 (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage): Rs 26,999 Colour: Marble Mist, Nexus Blue, Black Infinity ALSO READ: Nothing Headphone 1 review: Audiophile sound meets bold, polarising design OnePlus Buds 4: Price and colour options Price: Rs 5,999 Colour: Zen Green and Storm Grey OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5, and Buds 4: Availability and launch offers The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 will be available for purchase starting July 9, 12 pm and will be available across OnePlus e-store, ecommerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

The OnePlus Buds 4 will be available for purchase starting July 9, 12 pm and will be available across OnePlus e-store, ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and select retail outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics. Consumers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 upon purchase of the device on select bank cards. Additionally, they can get up to six months of no-interest equated monthly installment plans. Furthermore, they can avail no-interest equated monthly installment plans for at least up to nine months. ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 5 review: UI, performance highlight this solid mid-range phone

OnePlus Nord 5: Details The OnePlus Nord 5 has a 6.83-inch 1.5K Swift AMOLED display of a 144Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone boots OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15. The phone sports a 50MP + 8MP dual rear camera system and a 50MP front camera, supporting up to 4K video recording. It is powered by a 6,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The OnePlus Nord 5 boasts OnePlus AI and Google Gemini integration, which includes:

AI Plus Mind: Recognises content on screen and saves it as memory, can be triggered by pressing the Plus key.

AI Search: It allows users to find content using everyday language. It scans apps like Messages, Settings, and Notes to provide context-aware, personalised results—making searches feel intuitive and conversational.

AI Call Assistant and AI Translation: The OnePlus Dialer offers real-time AI-powered call translation and post-call summaries, while a dedicated Translate app supports five modes across 29 languages.

AI VoiceScribe: Enables recording, summarisation, and translation across third-party apps. It supports over 20 languages.

AI Creativity: A suite of editing tools designed to transform everyday photos into professional-looking ones with features like AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Eraser.

Circle for Search: Brought by the integration of Google Gemini, this feature lets users gather more information about something that appears on their screen by simply drawing a circle around it. OnePlus Nord 5: Specifications Display: 6.83-inch Swift AMOLED, 1.5K (2800 × 1272) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Ultra HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

GPU: Adreno 735

RAM: 8GB and 12GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 256GB and 512GB (UFS 3.1)

OS: OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15

Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,800mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 5W wired reverse charging

Weight: 211g ALSO READ: iOS 26 may add natural language search, cooling fix to Apple Maps: Report

OnePlus Nord CE5: Details The OnePlus Nord CE 5 sports a 6.77-inch HDR10+ compliant display with a resolution of 2392×1080, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1430 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex, paired with up to 12GB RAM (LPDDR5X) and up to 256GB storage (UFS 3.1). Powered by OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, the phone ships with a 7100mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide on the rear, with video recording up to 4K at 60fps. The front camera is 16MP, supporting up to 1080p at 60fps.

Akin to the OnePlus Nord 5, the Nord CE 5 also comes with AI tools like AI Search, AI VoiceScribe, AI Creativity, and Google Gemini integration with the Circle to Search feature. It also comes with AI Toolbox 2.0, which comprises features like AI Summary, AI Translation, AI Writer, and AI Reply. OnePlus Nord CE5: Specifications Display: 6.77-inch HDR10+ display, 2392×1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1430 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex

RAM: 8GB and 12GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 128GB and 256GB (UFS 3.1)

Operating System: OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15

Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP (ultra-wide)

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 7100mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

Weight: 199g (approximately) OnePlus Buds 4: Details The OnePlus Buds 4 features real-time adaptive ANC with noise reduction up to 55dB across a 5,500Hz range, dual drivers (6mm tweeter and 11mm woofer), and dual DACs for enhanced audio processing.