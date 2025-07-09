Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 8 series, refreshes Watch Ultra: What's new

Samsung, on July 9, unveiled its 2025 Galaxy Watch line-up at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The new Galaxy Watch 8 series includes the Galaxy Watch8, and Galaxy Watch8 Classic. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has been released in a new colour variant – Titanium Blue. Both newly released models come with upgraded health tracking, improved performance, and slimmer designs. The smartwatches boot on Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch, and are the first in the line-up to feature Google’s Gemini AI assistant built-in.

The Galaxy Watch8, Watch8 Classic, and Watch Ultra 2025 are available for pre-order in select markets starting July 9, with general availability from July 25.

Galaxy Watch8: Details The Galaxy Watch8 is claimed to be the thinnest Galaxy Watch yet, with an 8.6mm profile. It is available in two sizes — 44mm and 40mm — and comes in Graphite and Silver colour options. The 44mm variant features a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with 480×480 resolution, while the 40mm variant has a 1.34-inch display at 438×438 resolution. Both displays use Sapphire Crystal for added durability and support Always-On Display. The Watch8 is powered by Samsung’s 3nm Exynos W1000 processor and features 2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. It supports fast wireless charging and packs a 435mAh battery on the 44mm variant and 325mAh on the 40mm variant. For connectivity, the smartwatch offers LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS.

ALSO READ: Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE: See pictures here In terms of health tracking, new additions include: Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in five seconds via the BioActive Sensor.

Bedtime Guidance: Analyses three days of sleep data to suggest optimal sleep times.

Vascular Load: Tracks cardiovascular stress during sleep.

Running Coach: Provides real-time feedback after a 12-minute run and creates a 3–5 week training plan.

Energy Score: Estimates daily physical and mental energy levels.

High Stress Alert and Mindfulness Tracker: Monitors stress and suggests breathing exercises if needed. The watch also features dual-frequency GPS for improved location tracking and boasts up to 3,000 nits peak display brightness for outdoor visibility. It has 5ATM + IP68 water resistance and complies with MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

Galaxy Watch8 Classic: Details The Galaxy Watch8 Classic retains the signature rotating bezel and adds a quick-access button. It is available in a single 46mm size, in Black and White colours. The device has a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display with 438×438 resolution and is protected by Sapphire Crystal. It features 2GB RAM and 64GB storage — double the storage of the standard Watch8 — and is powered by the same Exynos W1000 chip. The 445mAh battery supports fast wireless charging. Sensor support is identical to the Watch8 but includes an additional 3D Hall sensor. The Classic model also features the same suite of AI-powered wellness tools and health features as the standard Watch8, including Gemini support, One UI 8 optimisations, and dual-frequency GPS.