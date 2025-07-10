Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All about first fan-edition model in fold line

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All about first fan-edition model in fold line

Samsung launches its first-ever fan-edition foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, with Exynos 2400, Galaxy AI features, and a compact design priced from Rs 89,999 in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition (FE) at its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9. This marks the company’s first fan-edition model in its foldable smartphone lineup, offering a more accessible version of its premium flip phone experience. Here is all you need to know about the new entry model to the Samsung’s foldable lineup:

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 89,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 95,999
  • Colours: Black, White
Pre-bookings for the Flip 7 FE are now open in India. General availability begins July 25.
 

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Details

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, both of 120Hz refresh rate.
 
The phone weighs 187g and measures 6.9mm when unfolded and 14.9mm when folded.
 
Camera system

Also Read

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Check India pricing, specs; watch hands-on video

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE: See pictures here

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today: Here are 6 big announcements to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra

Samsung says upcoming foldables are 'reimagined' around AI: What to expect

  • Rear: 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide sensor
  • Front: 10MP selfie camera
Battery and charging
  • Battery: 4,300mAh
  • Charging: 50 per cent in around 30 minutes (wired)
  • Supports: Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging
Software and Galaxy AI features
 
Powered by One UI 8, based on Android 16, the Z Flip 7 FE brings Galaxy AI features, including Now Brief, accessible directly from the cover display, and other AI-powered enhancements for productivity and content creation.
 
The device comes with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specification
  • Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 10MP
  • Battery: 4,300mAh
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48 rating
  • OS: Android 16-based One UI 8
  • Weight: 187g
  • Thickness: 6.9mm (unfolded)

More From This Section

JBL Tour Pro 3

JBL Tour Pro 3 launched with smart charging case, hi-res audio: Check Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 8 series, refreshes Watch Ultra: What's new

Moto G96 5G

Moto G96 5G launched with SD 7s Gen 2 and 144Hz refresh rate: Price, specs

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5 and Buds 4 launched in India: Know price and specs

Samsung M9, M8 and M7 Smart Monitors

Samsung launches 4K QD-OLED M9 AI smart monitor in India: Price and specs

Topics : Samsung Samsung foldable phone Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden Visa ScamGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon