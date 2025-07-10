Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: All about first fan-edition model in fold line

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition (FE) at its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9. This marks the company’s first fan-edition model in its foldable smartphone lineup, offering a more accessible version of its premium flip phone experience. Here is all you need to know about the new entry model to the Samsung’s foldable lineup:
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price and availability
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 89,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 95,999
- Colours: Black, White
Pre-bookings for the Flip 7 FE are now open in India. General availability begins July 25.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Details
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen, both of 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone weighs 187g and measures 6.9mm when unfolded and 14.9mm when folded.
Camera system
- Rear: 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide sensor
- Front: 10MP selfie camera
Battery and charging
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Charging: 50 per cent in around 30 minutes (wired)
- Supports: Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging
Software and Galaxy AI features
Powered by One UI 8, based on Android 16, the Z Flip 7 FE brings Galaxy AI features, including Now Brief, accessible directly from the cover display, and other AI-powered enhancements for productivity and content creation.
The device comes with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specification
- Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate
- Cover screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48 rating
- OS: Android 16-based One UI 8
- Weight: 187g
- Thickness: 6.9mm (unfolded)