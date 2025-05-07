Microsoft expands Surface line in India with launch of new Copilot Plus PCs

Microsoft has announced its 2025 Surface line-up, introducing a new 13-inch Surface Laptop and a 12-inch Surface Pro. Both devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor and form part of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC platform. In addition to the hardware upgrades, Microsoft announced new AI-powered features coming to these new Surface devices, and Copilot + PCs in general.

New Microsoft Surface devices: Pricing and availability

Microsoft has not yet announced the India pricing for the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. However, in the US, the pricing is as follows:

Microsoft Surface Pro: Starting at $799

Microsoft Surface Laptop: Starting at $899

Both devices are now available for pre-order in India and will go on sale starting July 15.

New Microsoft Surface Pro: Details

Microsoft claims the new 12-inch Surface Pro is the thinnest and lightest Copilot+ PC to date, measuring just 7.8mm in thickness and weighing 686g. It’s powered by the Snapdragon X Plus chip, which includes a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second), enabling powerful on-device AI features. These include Recall, Click to Do, improved Windows Search, and more.

The Surface Pro features a 12-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 2196 x 1464 and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Microsoft promises up to 16 hours of local video playback on a single charge. Notably, the proprietary Surface Connect port has been removed—charging is now handled entirely through USB-C.

Microsoft also introduced a new Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard, featuring a matte-textured palm rest, full-size backlit keys, and a customisable touchpad with Adaptive Touch Mode.

Full specifications:

Display: 12-inch PixelSense LCD Display (touchscreen), 2196x1464 resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 400nits maximum typical brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Cameras: 10MP rear facing, 1080p Full HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera

Audio: 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Dual Studio Mics

Ports: 2 X USB-C (USB 3.2), Keyboard connector

Battery: 16 hours of local video playback, 45W charging over USB-C

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

New Microsoft Surface Laptop: Details

The refreshed 13-inch Surface Laptop continues the sleek design language, with a thickness of 15.6mm and weight of 1.22kg. It’s available in three colours: Ocean, Violet, and Platinum.

Powered by the same Snapdragon X Plus chip as the Surface Pro, the new laptop benefits from all the Copilot+ PC AI features and on-device AI acceleration via the NPU. The display is a 13-inch PixelSense panel with 1920 x 1280 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Microsoft claims up to 23 hours of local video playback on a full charge.

Full specifications:

Display: 13-inch PixelSense display, 1920 x 1280 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits maximum typical brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Cameras: 1080p Full HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera

Audio: Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos, Dual Studio Mics

Ports: 2 X USB-C (USB 3.2), 1x USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack

Battery: 23 hours of local video playback, 60W charging over USB-C

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

New Windows 11 and Copilot + PC features

Windows 11 is set to receive several updates, including a redesigned Start menu with a built-in phone companion, AI-powered actions in File Explorer, enhanced features in Notepad, an updated Microsoft Store, and more.

The Copilot+ PC platform is also gaining new capabilities. These include an AI agent embedded in Settings, expanded Click to Do actions, improved Windows Search, and new AI tools across Photos, Paint, and the Snipping Tool. Microsoft is also rolling out updates to the Narrator accessibility tool.

These features will first become available to Windows Insider users before gradually rolling out to the broader public.