ASUS launches new ROG Strix, Zephyrus, Flow line gaming laptops: Details

Taiwanese electronics maker ASUS has launched its new range of gaming laptops in India, including new models in the ROG Strix, Zephyrus and Flow series. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 and AMD Ryzen AI Max processors, the new ROG laptops are now available for pre-order in India.

New ASUS ROG gaming laptops: Availability and pre-order details

New ASUS ROG-branded gaming laptops are available for pre-order on the company’s website, with a token amount of Rs 99. The company said that customers who pre-order the new devices can get benefits up to Rs 34,498, which includes a two-year extended warranty, three years of local damage protection, and a bundled ROG gaming backpack.

General availability for these laptops starts May 13 on ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, and at some retail outlets.

New ASUS ROG gaming laptops: Details

ROG Strix Scar 16/18:

Price: The ROG Strix Scar 16/18 series laptops will be available starting at Rs 3,79,990 and Rs 4,49,990, respectively.

ROG Strix Scar 16/18 laptops are powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU. The laptops are offered with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB SSD. They feature a 240Hz refresh rate Mini-LED ROG Nebula HDR display with WQXGA resolution and 1,200 nits brightness.

Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (with DP 2.1 + PD 3.1), 3 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 1 x 2.5Gbps LAN, 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1 x ASUS Slim Power Jack

ROG Strix G16 (2025):

Price: Starting at Rs 2,59,990

ROG Strix G16 (2025) laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and up to NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti GPU. It features a 16-inch 2.5K resolution ROG Nebula display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It is offered with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD.

Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (with DP 2.1 + PD 3.1), 3 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x 2.5Gbps LAN, 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1 x ASUS Slim Power Jack

ROG Flow Z13 (2025):

Price: Starting at Rs 1,99,990

ASUS said that the new ROG Flow Z13 laptop is a two-in-one gaming machine, powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 processor with Radeon 8050S integrated graphics. It features a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula touchscreen with 2.5K resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate. The company said that it comes with 32GB LPDDR5X unified RAM running in quad channel configuration, 1TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7 support. Other notable features include a 170-degree kick stand, detachable RGB keyboard, and more.

Ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPort / power delivery, 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x microSD card reader

ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025):

Price: Starting at Rs 359,990

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU and NVIDIA RTX 5080 GPU, the ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop features a 16-inch 2.5K OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate. It is offered with up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB SSD.

Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x card reader(SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s), 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack

ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025):

Price: Starting at Rs 279,990

ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti GPU. It sports a 14-inch 3K OLED Nebula Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and factory-calibrated colours. The company said that the laptop is meant for those who demand performance in a compact form factor.

Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for DisplayPort / power delivery / G-SYNC, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x card reader(SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s), 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack