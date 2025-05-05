Lava has launched the Yuva Star 2 smartphone in India, priced at Rs 6,499. Powered by an octa-core UNISOC processor, the device features a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by Android 14 Go platform. The company claims the phone offers a bloatware-free experience, with no pre-installed apps for a cleaner and safer user interface.

Android 14 Go: Details

Android 14 Go is a lightweight version of the Android 14 operating system, designed specifically for entry-level smartphones with limited hardware capabilities, such as those with 2GB RAM or less. It offers a streamlined user experience by optimising performance, reducing background activity, and including lighter versions of core Google apps. Android 14 Go maintains essential Android features while prioritising speed, efficiency, and accessibility.

Lava Yuva Star 2: Price and availability

The smartphone is available in a single variant with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes in two colour options – Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory – and is being sold through select retail outlets from May 1.

Lava Yuva Star 2: Specifications and features

The Yuva Star 2 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a glossy rear design. It includes a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device supports 10W wired charging for its 5,000mAh battery.

For security and privacy, the smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. It also supports an additional 4GB of virtual RAM to enhance performance.

Lava Yuva Star 2: Key specifications