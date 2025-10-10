Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches Galaxy M17 5G smartphone starting at Rs 12499: Check specs

Samsung launches Galaxy M17 5G smartphone starting at Rs 12499: Check specs

Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G (Image: Samsung)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung has launched the Galaxy M17 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS. The device sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Price and variants

  • 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 12499
  • 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 13999
  • 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 15499
  • Colours: Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G smartphone will be available from October 13 on the company's official website, ecommerce platform Amazon and select retail outlets.
 
As part of the special launch offer, the Galaxy M17 5G will be priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB version will be available for Rs 14,999. Additionally, customers can also get up to three months of no-interest Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) on select cards. 

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Details

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,100 nits of peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.
 
On the camera front, the smartphone features a 50MP triple-camera system with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) that is said to capture blur-free photos and shake-free videos. The triple-lens setup comprises a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The Galaxy M17 5G comes with a 13 MP front camera for selfies, video calls and more.
 
As for the battery, the Galaxy M17 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 25W wired charging. The smartphone boasts a sleek 7.5mm side profile and comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Galaxy M17 5G runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 out of the box. Samsung promises six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
 
Samsung also said that it offers native AI support on the smartphone which is the first for the series. This includes Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search and access to features like Gemini Live. The company said that the Galaxy M17 5G introduces on-device voice mail, a segment-first feature that lets callers leave messages when calls go unanswered. It also includes Samsung Knox Vault for advanced hardware-based security, Voice Focus for clearer calls, and Samsung Wallet with Tap and Pay for payments. 
 
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 1100 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Exynos 1330
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) primary + 5MP ultra wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Protection: IP54, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Charging: 25W
  • Thickness: 7.5mm
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched: Price, what's new

JBL Tour One M3 rivals Sony, Sennheiser in premium headphones market: Price

Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones with focus on hi-res audio launched: Details

HMD launches Touch 4G 'Hybrid Phone' in India at Rs 3,999: What it offers

Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for pre-orders, price starts at ₹69,900

Topics :Tech NewsSamsung GalaxySamsung Mobilesgadets

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story