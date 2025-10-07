HMD launches Touch 4G 'Hybrid Phone' in India at Rs 3,999: What it offers

The new HMD Touch 4G phone is now available for purchase in India on HMD’s official website, select ecommerce platforms and retail outlets.

HMD Touch 4G: What is it

HMD calls its Touch 4G phone a “Hybrid Phone.” This essentially means that it allows users to access some key benefits of a smartphone while maintaining the simplicity of a feature phone. For example, it comes pre-loaded with the Express Chat app which lets users chat, send voice notes and make video calls with other Express Chat users on Android and iOS.

Besides, the phone lets users access a few select apps through cloud-hosted browser shortcuts. This includes apps for checking cricket score, reading news, checking weather forecasts, and more. It also supports HTML5 games like Tetris and Sudoku.