Friday, October 10, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI partners with NPCI to bring UPI payments to ChatGPT: How it works

OpenAI partners with NPCI to bring UPI payments to ChatGPT: How it works

Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI collaborate to pilot AI-powered UPI payments in ChatGPT, offering an automated shopping experience

ChatGPT, UPI

ChatGPT, UPI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian users might soon be able to make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments from OpenAI without needing to leave the app. According to a report by Reuters, India's payments authority National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and fintech firm Razorpay have collaborated with OpenAI to launch AI-driven payments on ChatGPT. For those wondering how it will make the payment, it will use UPI's newly launched 'reserve pay' feature, which lets users reserve funds for specific merchants.
 
According to the report, Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank will be the banking partners during the pilot phase, and BigBasket is among the first platforms to allow users to shop through ChatGPT.
 
 
According to a report by The Mint, Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI will explore AI-driven payment solutions, focusing on delivering a personalised and secure shopping experience through UPI. They also highlighted that, eventually, AI agents could be equipped with payment credentials to carry out transactions autonomously, while maintaining user control and security. 

Also Read

OpenAI, chatgpt

Razorpay, NPCI, OpenAI team up to launch agentic payments on ChatGPT

Sora app by OpenAI

OpenAI introduces cameo controls in Sora amid deepfake concerns: What's new

Anthropic

Anthropic to open Bengaluru office in 2026, expand AI footprint in India

OpenAI

OpenAI DevDay: ChatGPT gets mini apps, fictional characters coming to Sora

OpenAI

OpenAI now lets ChatGPT users connect with Spotify, Zillow in app

UPI payments on OpenAI: How it works

The co-founder and CEO of RazorPay, Harshil Mathur, showed a demo of the service on X. According to the video, a user can share a screenshot of the grocery items they wish to order and ask ChatGPT to order them.
 
ChatGPT will access BigBasket and search for the best available options there of the items that the user wishes to order. It will add them to the cart, and if any product is out of stock, then it will give the user alternatives for it, too.
 
It also asks the user if they wish to source the items from the “best value brands” or prefer premium and organic brands. Once opted, ChatGPT will make the cart accordingly and proceed to give users the itemised bill and total cost of the order. Once the user confirms it, the order will be placed at the desired address by making the payment from the UPI reserve pay token. An order confirmation message will then be shown in the chat to signify that the order has been placed. 
  No specific timeline for the stable release of the feature has been provided as of now. It also remains uncertain whether, once launched, it will be accessible to all users or limited to paid-tier subscribers with access to the company’s AI Agent.
 

More From This Section

Intel Core Ultra series 3 (Panther Lake) chip

Intel unveils 2nm Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' chips for AI PCs

Humanoid robots

Sona Comstar partners with Germany's NEURA Robotics to develop humanoids

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 releases on Oct 10: Prices, how to preload and what to expect

Meta AI translates, dubs, lip syncs reels on FB and Instagram

Now, Meta AI translates, dubs, lip syncs reels in Hindi on FB, Instagram

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung Project Moohan will be an XR headset, not smart glasses: Report

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT Razorpay NPCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon