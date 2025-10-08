JBL Tour One M3 rivals Sony, Sennheiser in premium headphones market: Price

The JBL Tour ONE M3 wireless headphones are available via the company’s website, select e-commerce platform and retail outlets.

JBL Tour ONE M3: Details

JBL Tour ONE M3 comes with Hi-Res and spatial audio, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 technology. Additionally, the headphones are built with soft memory foam ear cushions and feature a lightweight frame for improving comfort and passive noise isolation.

The new wireless headphones are equipped with new 40mm Mica Dome drivers, which are said to be precisely tuned to deliver deep bass, balanced mids, and crystal-clear highs. According to JBL, the Tour ONE M3 features Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 technology, powered by an eight-microphone system for eliminating ambient sounds in real-time. The headphones also include the JBL Spatial 360 feature with head tracking for an immersive listening experience.