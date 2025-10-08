Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones with focus on hi-res audio launched: Details

Sennheiser has launched its new HDB 630 headphones, a premium wireless model built on the same design framework as the Momentum 4 series. The company said that the headphones are aimed at serious audio enthusiasts and blend signature tuning with new digital processing tools, adaptive noise cancellation, and both wired and wireless playback support. The headphones use a 42mm dynamic driver built in Sennheiser’s Tullamore facility in Ireland, paired with acoustic treatments that aim to deliver clean mids, natural vocals, and precise dynamics.

Sennheiser HDB 630: Price and availability

Price: $499.95

Availability: The Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones will be available starting October 21 in select markets including the US. The company is yet to announce details on India availability.

Sennheiser HDB 630: Details

The HDB 630 is equipped with a digital audio engine that supports both USB-C wired playback and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless streaming. Through its USB-C port or analogue cable, the headphones can handle playback up to 24-bit, 96kHz resolution. Wireless audio streaming supports aptX Adaptive codec, and Sennheiser includes a USB-C transmitter dongle in the box to bring high-res audio capability to devices that don’t support aptX natively — extending compatibility to most smartphones and tablets.

The company said that sound customisation is a key part of the HDB 630 experience. Using the Smart Control Plus companion app, listeners can fine-tune output with tools such as a five-band EQ and a full Parametric Equalizer with bandwidth and filter controls. The Parametric EQ allows users to shape sound beyond basic presets, while settings are stored directly on the headphones so they apply system-wide across apps and devices. Users can also share their EQ profiles with others, and a future app update will add QR-based preset sharing.

The new HDB 630 headphones also feature a new Crossfeed tool. The company said that this is inspired by the brand's flagship HE 1 system, and blends left and right channels for a more speaker-like presentation, reducing listening fatigue on hard-panned mixes. The HDB 630 gets an adaptive noise cancellation system that reduces ambient sounds and also gets a transparency mode for pass-through. This transparency mode is aided by onboard microphones that also handle voice calls. The company also said that the headphones feature a sealed over-ear design paired with Japanese Protein Leatherette cushions for long-session comfort.