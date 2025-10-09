Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched: Price, what's new

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched: Price, what's new

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition debuts at Rs 44,999, offering a colour-changing Dragonfire Black-to-Red design and exclusive themed accessories

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
Realme has introduced the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition variant in India. While the hardware and specifications remain identical to the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G released in July, this edition stands out with a striking design inspired by HBO’s Game of Thrones series. The phone features a dragon-inspired finish along with a customised user interface (UI) that reflects the show’s fantasy-driven theme. Notably, this limited edition smartphone has only been released in the top RAM and storage variant, i.e., 12GB RAM, paired with 512GB of storage.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition: Price and availability

  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 44,999
  • Colour: Game of Thrones Dragonfire Black
The smartphone is available for purchase from the Realme e-store, select ecommerce platforms, and select retail stores.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition: What’s new

The special edition device sports a bold black-and-gold design, highlighted by a 3D-engraved “Dragon Claw” frame around the camera module, inspired by Game of Thrones. The triple-camera setup is accented with decorative gold rings, while the lower section of the rear panel showcases the sigil of House Targaryen — the three-headed dragon.
 
The colour-shifting rear panel stays black under normal conditions but turns a fiery red when exposed to heat above 44°C, adding a dramatic touch to its appearance. Unlike the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G, the limited edition introduces a fully customised Ice and Fire-themed interface. App icons, wallpapers, and charging animations adapt to the chosen theme, uniting both fire and ice elements during charging to display the battery status.
 
The collector’s box includes themed accessories such as an Iron Throne stand, a Hand of the King pin, a map of Westeros, and a set of Game of Thrones-inspired postcards, stickers, and memorabilia.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch, HyperGlow 4D Curve Plus display, 144Hz refresh rate, 6500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS + 50M ultra wide angle camera
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • OS: Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 80W ultra charge
  • Durability: IP69, Corning Gorilla Glass, Armor Shell Protection

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JBL Tour One M3 rivals Sony, Sennheiser in premium headphones market: Price

Sennheiser HDB 630 headphones with focus on hi-res audio launched: Details

HMD launches Touch 4G 'Hybrid Phone' in India at Rs 3,999: What it offers

Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for pre-orders, price starts at ₹69,900

Moto G06 Power 4G launched with 120Hz display, 7000mAh battery at Rs 7,499

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaGame of thrones

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story