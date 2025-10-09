Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched: Price, what's new

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition: Price and availability
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 44,999
- Colour: Game of Thrones Dragonfire Black
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition: What’s new
Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition: Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch, HyperGlow 4D Curve Plus display, 144Hz refresh rate, 6500 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 512GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS + 50M ultra wide angle camera
- Front camera: 50MP
- OS: Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W ultra charge
- Durability: IP69, Corning Gorilla Glass, Armor Shell Protection
