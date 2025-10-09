Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched: Price, what's new

The smartphone is available for purchase from the Realme e-store, select ecommerce platforms, and select retail stores.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition: What’s new

The special edition device sports a bold black-and-gold design, highlighted by a 3D-engraved “Dragon Claw” frame around the camera module, inspired by Game of Thrones. The triple-camera setup is accented with decorative gold rings, while the lower section of the rear panel showcases the sigil of House Targaryen — the three-headed dragon.

The colour-shifting rear panel stays black under normal conditions but turns a fiery red when exposed to heat above 44°C, adding a dramatic touch to its appearance. Unlike the standard Realme 15 Pro 5G, the limited edition introduces a fully customised Ice and Fire-themed interface. App icons, wallpapers, and charging animations adapt to the chosen theme, uniting both fire and ice elements during charging to display the battery status.