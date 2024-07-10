Samsung debuts Galaxy Ring wearable in 9 size options and 3 colour options

Samsung on July 10 debuted the Galaxy Ring along with Galaxy Watch series at the Unpacked event in Paris, France. Featuring a small unobtrusive form, the health-and-fitness wearable is designed for round-the-clock health monitoring, said Samsung. The Ring has a lightweight form factor, varying from 2.3g to 3g – depending on the size. Speaking of size, the Galaxy Ring is offered in nine size options – all made from Grade 5 titanium and boast 10ATM water resistance. As for the colours, Samsung confirmed that the Ring will be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold options.

Detailing the Galaxy Ring features, Samsung claimed up to seven days on-battery life on a single charge on continuous usage. According to Samsung, the ring will ship in a specially designed charging case that features aesthetic LED lighting to indicate charging status. Like the 2024 Galaxy Watch series, the Galaxy Ring is supported by artificial intelligence features. Samsung said that all data and insights from the ring are integrated into Samsung Health platform for easy access that does not require any subscription. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Galaxy Ring: AI features

Samsung said the Galaxy AI is integrated into the Galaxy Ring to generate a detailed health report, which focuses on various health metrics. Detailing on the specific role of Galaxy AI, Samsung shared details on the new “Energy Score” feature – a Galaxy AI enabled feature to enhance users’ awareness of the ways health influences daily life. It essentially offers recommendations based on users’ current physical state so they can focus on their daily efforts on making improvements. Samsung said this score is calculated by evaluating users’ physical and mental conditions across four significant factors: Sleep, Activity, Sleeping Heart Rate and Sleeping Heart Rate Variability.

More From This Section

Galaxy Ring: Health and wellness features

As for the health tracking capabilities, Samsung focused on sleep and wellness features. It said that the Galaxy Ring features its best-in-class sleep analysis and a powerful sleep AI algorithm to help you easily understand your sleep patterns and build better habits – sleep score, snoring analysis, movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate. Through these metrics, Samsung said, the Galaxy Ring provides a detailed and accurate analysis of sleep quality. Moreover, the Ring supports the “Cycle Tracking” feature, which it said will allow women track menstrual cycles through overnight skin temperature monitoring.

Samsung said that the Galaxy Ring also supports broader everyday wellness monitoring, including metrics related to heart health with Heart Rate Alert. According to Samsung, this feature provides instant notifications regarding unusually high or low heart rates in real-time via the Samsung Health app. Users can gain additional details about their heart rate, including beats per minute, time start and time duration with Live Heart Rate Check, said Samsung.

Samsung said the Galaxy Ring will also help users maintain an active lifestyle and stay motivated with automatic walking and running tracking via Auto Workout Detection, and daily fitness reminders with Inactive Alert. In addition, you can easily take photos or dismiss your alarm on Galaxy smartphones with a double pinch via Gestures, and find the location of your Galaxy Ring via your Galaxy smartphone with Find My Ring on Samsung Find.