Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung unveils Galaxy A05 budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Samsung unveils Galaxy A05 budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Starting at Rs 9,999, Galaxy A05 will be available on Samsung online store and other online e-commerce platforms, and offline across Samsung exclusive and select retail stores

BS Tech New Delhi
Image: Samsung Galaxy A05 series

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

South Korean electronics maker Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A05 smartphone on November 28. The new budget smartphone by Samsung sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display and a 50-megapixel main camera. Starting at Rs 9,999, Galaxy A05 will be available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB internal storage variants. The smartphone will be available in Light Green, Silver and Black colour options with a linear patterned backside. 

Samsung Galaxy A05 will be available on Samsung online store and other online e-commerce platforms and offline across Samsung exclusive and select retail stores. Samsung is offering initial discounts up to Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“With this device in hand, MZ consumers are set to explore the power of Samsung’s innovation with bold features and seamless interface, taking us one step closer to the pinnacle of customer experience,” said Akshay S Rao, General Manager, MX Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy A05: Specifications

The MediaTek G85 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, powers the Samsung Galaxy A05. It sports a 6.7-inch display with HD+ resolution. 

As for the camera, there is a dual-camera set-up on the back. The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel main camera sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s gets a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood, which would last for about two days – said the company. The phone supports up to 25W fast charging. Galaxy A05 boots Android 13 operating system-based One UI interface. Samsung has committed to four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades for the smartphone.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A05s gets 4GB RAM variant at Rs 13,499: Know specs and more

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23FE smartphone in India on Oct 4: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung launches Galaxy A05s budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Logitech unveils Wave Keys keyboard with multi-OS support: Price, Features

ASUS launches ExpertBook series laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

JioPhone Prima 4G with YouTube, WhatsApp, more apps goes on sale at Rs 2599

Samsung Galaxy A05s gets 4GB RAM variant at Rs 13,499: Know specs and more

Blaze 2 5G: Lava launches MediaTek Dimensity 6020-powered budget smartphone

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung Galaxy smartphonessmartphones

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story