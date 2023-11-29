Samsung unveils Galaxy A05 budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

South Korean electronics maker Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A05 smartphone on November 28. The new budget smartphone by Samsung sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display and a 50-megapixel main camera. Starting at Rs 9,999, Galaxy A05 will be available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB internal storage variants. The smartphone will be available in Light Green, Silver and Black colour options with a linear patterned backside.

Samsung Galaxy A05 will be available on Samsung online store and other online e-commerce platforms and offline across Samsung exclusive and select retail stores. Samsung is offering initial discounts up to Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.

“With this device in hand, MZ consumers are set to explore the power of Samsung’s innovation with bold features and seamless interface, taking us one step closer to the pinnacle of customer experience,” said Akshay S Rao, General Manager, MX Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy A05: Specifications

The MediaTek G85 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, powers the Samsung Galaxy A05. It sports a 6.7-inch display with HD+ resolution.

As for the camera, there is a dual-camera set-up on the back. The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel main camera sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s gets a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood, which would last for about two days – said the company. The phone supports up to 25W fast charging. Galaxy A05 boots Android 13 operating system-based One UI interface. Samsung has committed to four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades for the smartphone.