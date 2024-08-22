Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Secure Connection launches Honeywell-branded Trueno soundbars in India

Secure Connection launches Honeywell-branded Trueno soundbars in India

These Honeywell-branded soundbars from Secure Connection are available on e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select retail outlets

Honeywell Trueno U7000 Soundbar

Honeywell Trueno U7000 Soundbar

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hong Kong-based electronics manufacturer Secure Connection has unveiled a new line of Honeywell-branded soundbars in India. The newly launched models include the Trueno U4000 and Trueno U7000, both feature a black gloss finish and offer five play modes: Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Optical Input, and HDMI/ARC.

Honeywell Trueno U4000 and Trueno U7000: Price and availability
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Honeywell Trueno U7000: Rs 33,999
Honeywell Trueno U4000: Rs 24,999

Both the Honeywell Trueno U7000 and U4000 are available at discounted price of Rs 15,399 and Rs 8,799 on Amazon India.

Honeywell Trueno U4000: Features

More From This Section

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL go on sale in India: Check price and offers

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G

iQOO Z9s series smartphones with Sony IMX cameras launched: Price, specs

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 series: Google charger to Buds, check bundle offers on pre-orders

OOPO F27 5G

OPPO F27 5G with AI camera features launched in India: Know price, specs

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with sound by Dynaudio launched: Check price, features


The Honeywell Trueno U4000 is a 2.1 channel audio system, equipped with four 57mm drivers for 240W output. It comes with a wired subwoofer and supports Bluetooth V5.3+EDR connectivity, allowing users to stream audio wirelessly from smartphones, PCs, tablets, or TV screens within a 10m range. It offers three equalizer settings—Movies, News, and Music—and includes a remote control for convenience.

Honeywell Trueno U7000: Features

The Honeywell Trueno U7000 boasts Dolby Audio enhancements. With a 500W output, it supports 5.1 channel sound reproduction and includes three 58mm drivers, a subwoofer with 165.10mm drivers, and two satellite speakers with 58mm drivers each. The soundbar also features Bluetooth V5.3+EDR for wireless audio streaming within a 10m range. Additionally, it offers six equalizer settings—POP, ROCK, JAZZ, CLASSIC, COUNTRY, and STD—and includes a remote control for ease of use.

Also Read

honeywell

Honeywell India's Q1 profit jumps to Rs 137 cr on order execution

Honeywell Trueno U300, Suono P300 and P400

Honeywell-branded wireless speakers launched in India by Secure Connection

Honeywell launches electronic product lab in Hyderabad

Honeywell Automation shares rally 8%, hit 52-week high amid strong Q4 show

PremiumAshish Gaikwad, Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Automation at Honeywell India

Key acquisitions to expand footprint in India's energy sector: Honeywell

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Opkey raises $47 million in Series B funding led by PeakSpan Capital

Topics : Honeywell Technology speakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon