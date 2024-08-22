Secure Connection launches Honeywell-branded Trueno soundbars in India

Hong Kong-based electronics manufacturer Secure Connection has unveiled a new line of Honeywell-branded soundbars in India. The newly launched models include the Trueno U4000 and Trueno U7000, both feature a black gloss finish and offer five play modes: Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Optical Input, and HDMI/ARC.

Honeywell Trueno U4000 and Trueno U7000: Price and availability

Honeywell Trueno U7000: Rs 33,999

Honeywell Trueno U4000: Rs 24,999

Both the Honeywell Trueno U7000 and U4000 are available at discounted price of Rs 15,399 and Rs 8,799 on Amazon India.

Honeywell Trueno U4000: Features

The Honeywell Trueno U4000 is a 2.1 channel audio system, equipped with four 57mm drivers for 240W output. It comes with a wired subwoofer and supports Bluetooth V5.3+EDR connectivity, allowing users to stream audio wirelessly from smartphones, PCs, tablets, or TV screens within a 10m range. It offers three equalizer settings—Movies, News, and Music—and includes a remote control for convenience.