Home / Technology / Gadgets / Skullcandy brings back Icon headphones, this time with ANC: Price, features

Skullcandy brings back Icon headphones, this time with ANC: Price, features

Skullcandy revives its classic Icon line with the new Icon ANC headphones, offering up to sixty-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, and water resistance

Skullcandy Icon ANC
Skullcandy Icon ANC
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US-based audio brand Skullcandy has brought back its iconic Icon line of headphones with the launch of the new Icon ANC on-ear headphones — nearly two decades after the original debuted. The refreshed model comes equipped with active noise cancellation and promises up to sixty hours of battery life on a single charge. The company also said that it comes with a sweat and water resistant design.

Skullcandy Icon ANC: Price and availability

Skullcandy said that the Icon ANC headphones are now available at a special launch price of Rs 8,999 on the company’s website and select retailers across India. The headphones are offered in both Black and Bone colourways.

Skullcandy Icon ANC: Details

According to Skullcandy, the Icon ANC headphones are built to be an everyday companion, aiming to balance style with functionality. They feature Active Noise Cancellation to block out background noise for an immersive audio experience. For situations where users need to stay tuned into their surroundings, the headphones also offer an adjustable Stay-Aware Mode.
The headphones work with the Skullcandy app, which enables users to access a custom equaliser and toggle between preset sound profiles like Music, Bass Boost, and Podcast. A dedicated Low Latency Audio Mode is also available to enhance the gaming experience by reducing audio delay.
 
Additional features include support for Google Fast Pair for quicker device connections and Spotify Tap for instant access to music. The Icon ANC headphones also support multi-point connectivity, allowing them to be paired with multiple devices simultaneously.
As for battery life, Skullcandy claims up to sixty hours of playtime with Active Noise Cancellation turned off, and up to fifty hours when it is on. The headphones also support fast charging, delivering up to four hours of usage from just ten minutes of charging. With an IPX4 rating, they are designed to withstand splashes and sweat.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G at Rs 14,999: Specs, offers, and more

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Check price, specs

Realme 15 series with 7000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, offers

iQOO Z10R MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 5700mAh battery launched: Price, specs

itel launches Super Guru 4G Max feature phone with built-in AI assistant

Topics :Skullcandynoise-canceling headphonesheadphones

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story