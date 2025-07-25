Lava Blaze Dragon 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Check price, specs

Colour: Golden Mist, Midnight Mist

As for offers, consumers can avail a Rs 1,000 bank discount on Amazon’s partner bank during their Great Freedom Festival, along with an additional Rs 1,000 off on the exchange of any smartphone, not limited to a Lava device.

The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will go on sale starting August 1, exclusively on Amazon.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Details

The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports a 6.74-inch 2.5D display (720 x 1612 resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 450 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs the stock Android 15 with zero bloatware.

The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports a dual camera setup on the back, led by a 50MP AI camera and a 2MP macro lens. As for the front camera, it features an 8MP sensor.