Lava Blaze Dragon 5G launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Check price, specs

The Lava Blaze Dragon, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and a 5,000mAh battery, will go on sale starting August 1 in only one RAM and storage configuration

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched Blaze Dragon 5G in the budget price segment. This newly launched smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and sports a 6.74-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G features a dual camera setup on the back headlined by a 50MP sensor, complemented by an 8MP selfie camera.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Price and availability

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9,999
Colour: Golden Mist, Midnight Mist
 
As for offers, consumers can avail a Rs 1,000 bank discount on Amazon’s partner bank during their Great Freedom Festival, along with an additional Rs 1,000 off on the exchange of any smartphone, not limited to a Lava device.
 
The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will go on sale starting August 1, exclusively on Amazon.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Details

The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports a 6.74-inch 2.5D display (720 x 1612 resolution) with a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 450 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs the stock Android 15 with zero bloatware.
 
The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports a dual camera setup on the back, led by a 50MP AI camera and a 2MP macro lens. As for the front camera, it features an 8MP sensor.
 
The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Lava has promised to deliver one software update (Android 16) and security updates for two years.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch 2.5D screen, 720 × 1612 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x
  • Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
  • Operating System: Android 15 (stock)
  • Primary camera: 50MP 
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 18W 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

