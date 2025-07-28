Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 SE 5G at Rs 14,999: Specs, offers, and more

The smartphone will go on sale starting August 7 via Xiaomi’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores. As part of the launch offer, buyers can avail a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Details

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2100 nits. The display also features in-display fingerprint scanning and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the camera front, the device boasts a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a macro sensor.