LAVA Yuva Smart 2 with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 6099: Check specs

Lava said that the new Yuva Smart 2 is available for an introductory price of Rs 6,099.

The Yuva Smart 2 is currently available at select retail outlets. Lava said it will offering free service at home for the Yuva Smart 2, pan-India. The smartphone comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold colorways.

Lava Yuva Smart 2: Details

The Lava Yuva Smart 2 features a 6.75-inch display of HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a UNISOC 9863A processor, the smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, users can also expand the RAM by an additional 3GB using virtual RAM technology. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W wired charging through USB-C. The company said that it features a glass back design with a stylish camera panel.

For imaging, the smartphone features a dual rear camera system with a 13MP primary sensor. It also features a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and more. Lava said that the smartphone also features various camera modes such as HDR, beauty, and Night.