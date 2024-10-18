Samsung launches Galaxy A16 5G: Check price, specs, availability, and more

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung said that the Galaxy A16 5G will receive software support for six years. The smartphone is available for purchase on company's India website, Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retail stores

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
After global unveiling earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G arrived in India on October 18. Priced from Rs 18,999, this mid-range smartphone will receive software support for six years. While the global model is powered by its Exynos chipset, the Galaxy A16 5G in India is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300. It is offered in Gold, Light Green, and Blue Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is available on the Samsung India website, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retail stores.

As for the introductory offers, customers purchasing the Galaxy A16 5G can avail of a bank cashback of up to Rs 1,000 from Axis and SBI credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Details

Samsung states that the Galaxy A16 5G is the slimmest mid-range device in the Galaxy A-series, with a thickness of 7.9mm. The smartphone features a glasstic back panel finish and adopts the Key Island frame design, where the side-mounted buttons are positioned on a slightly raised frame section. Additionally, the Galaxy A16 boasts an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.
The device comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, offering a 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, the smartphone includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is a 13-megapixel shooter housed in a teardrop design.

Samsung provides six generations of operating system updates and six years of security updates for the Galaxy A16. It also features Samsung Knox Security, including Auto Blocker, Secure Folder, Private Share, and Pin App, backed by a dedicated Knox Vault chipset. The Galaxy A16 5G supports NFC (Near Field Communication), enabling features like Tap and Pay via Samsung Wallet.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch, Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 5MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Thickness: 7.9mm

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

