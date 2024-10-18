Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptops, powered by Intel chipset, launched in India

Acer has launched the Nitro V 16 gaming laptop in India. Powered by the 14th generation Intel Core i7 14650HX and i5 14450HX, the Nitro V 16 from Taiwanese PC maker is offered with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card (6GB GDDR6 VRAM). The company stated that the laptop has been designed to deliver peak performance, essential for both gamers and creators.

Acer Nitro V 16 (Intel processors): Price and availability

Acer Nitro V 16 with Intel Core i5: Rs 99,999

Acer Nitro V 16 with Intel Core i7: Rs 1,09,999 The new Acer Nitro V 16 is available in India at the Acer Online Store, Acer exclusive stores, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select offline retail stores.

Acer Nitro V 16 (Intel processors): Details

While the company previously launched AMD Ryzen-powered Nitro V 16 gaming laptops earlier this year, the new model now offers options for Intel processors. Additionally, Acer mentioned that the Nitro V 16 now features its logo at the centre of the cover, replacing the older models’ logo placement at the top edge.

The Acer Nitro V 16 features a 16-inch LED-backlit TFT LCD display with WUXGA resolution. The panel supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz for smooth transitions and is equipped with Acer’s ComfyView technology to minimise glare under various lighting conditions.

Acer stated that the new Nitro V 16 gaming laptop weighs 2.5kg and boasts an ultra-slim design, making it a portable machine. It also features a full-size keyboard with a dedicated numeric pad and Amber backlighting for gaming in low-light environments.

For privacy and security, the laptop includes a Pluton Security Processor for firmware Trusted Platform Module (TPM) solutions and a Kensington lock slot for added physical protection. The laptop offers artificial intelligence-powered noise reduction technology that uses Acer Purified Voice Technology to enhance voice reception through a three-microphone array. For connectivity, the Nitro V 16 is equipped with multiple ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and Ethernet (RJ-45). It also supports Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity and faster internet speeds.