Huawei GT5 smartwatch launched in India: Check price, features, and more

China’s Huawei has launched the GT5 smartwatch in India. According to the company, the GT5 smartwatch is equipped with TruSense technology for health and fitness tracking, satellite-based GNSS tracking, and an artificial intelligence-powered emotional wellbeing assistant. The company has stated that the smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 metres. ALSO READ: Huawei's next Android-free HarmonyOS NEXT set to debut next week: Report Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Huawei GT5: Price and variants

The Huawei GT5 is priced at Rs 18,999. The company is offering discounts of up to Rs 4,500 through bank offers and coupons during the pre-booking period. The smartwatch comes with a warranty of 12 months.

The Huawei GT5 is offered in two variants: a 46mm edition for men offered in Blue, Brown, and Black colourways, and a 41mm edition for women available in White, Brown, Blue, Gold, and Black colourways. The smartwatch will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart starting October 20.

Huawei GT5: Details

The Huawei GT5 features a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels for both male and female editions, with 352 PPI for the male edition and 326 PPI for the female edition. Huawei has highlighted that the smartwatch features prism straps and a sleek, ergonomic design.

The Huawei GT5 includes more than 10,000 dials in total, with 11 new dynamic watch faces that adapt based on the user’s emotional state.

The smartwatch also features sports tracking for activities such as golf, free diving, and trail running. It has built-in offline maps, allowing wrist-based navigation with real-time maps and routes.

The Stay Fit app helps users track calories and meals, complemented by over 100 workout modes and Activity Rings 2.0. Huawei’s Harmony app allows users to take screenshots directly from the watch, make Bluetooth calls, and ensures compatibility with both iOS and Android devices.