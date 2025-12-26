CES 2026: LG unveils UltraGear evo gaming monitors with 5K AI upscaling

LG has unveiled its new UltraGear evo gaming monitor lineup ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026). The lineup includes three new models: a 39-inch OLED monitor with 5K2K resolution, a 27-inch 5K Mini LED display, and a large 52-inch 5K2K monitor with a 12:9 aspect ratio. All three models also feature LG’s new 5K AI Upscaling technology, which is designed to enhance lower-resolution content in real time.

The UltraGear evo series will be publicly showcased at CES 2026, with availability and pricing expected to be announced closer to launch.

LG UltraGear evo: Details

The headline feature across the new lineup is LG’s on-device AI processing, which enables 5K AI Upscaling. Instead of depending on a PC’s graphic processing unit (GPU), the monitor itself analyses and enhances incoming content in real time.

ALSO READ: Soon, WhatsApp may let you modify status photos using Meta AI: Details The flagship 39-inch UltraGear evo (39GX950B) is a 5K2K OLED gaming monitor with a 5120×2160 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which can be pushed to 330Hz using Dual Mode at lower resolutions. It uses LG’s Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel which the company said enhances brightness, and improves colour accuracy. The display features a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 1500R curve, offering the vertical height of a 32-inch screen while extending wider for multitasking and immersive gameplay. Response time is rated at 0.03ms, and HDR support includes VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500.