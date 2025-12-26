CES 2026: LG unveils UltraGear evo gaming monitors with 5K AI upscaling

LG has unveiled its new UltraGear evo gaming monitor lineup ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026). The lineup includes three new models: a 39-inch OLED monitor with 5K2K resolution, a 27-inch 5K Mini LED display, and a large 52-inch 5K2K monitor with a 12:9 aspect ratio. All three models also feature LG’s new 5K AI Upscaling technology, which is designed to enhance lower-resolution content in real time.
The UltraGear evo series will be publicly showcased at CES 2026, with availability and pricing expected to be announced closer to launch.
LG UltraGear evo: Details
The headline feature across the new lineup is LG’s on-device AI processing, which enables 5K AI Upscaling. Instead of depending on a PC’s graphic processing unit (GPU), the monitor itself analyses and enhances incoming content in real time.
The flagship 39-inch UltraGear evo (39GX950B) is a 5K2K OLED gaming monitor with a 5120×2160 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which can be pushed to 330Hz using Dual Mode at lower resolutions. It uses LG’s Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel which the company said enhances brightness, and improves colour accuracy. The display features a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 1500R curve, offering the vertical height of a 32-inch screen while extending wider for multitasking and immersive gameplay. Response time is rated at 0.03ms, and HDR support includes VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500.
LG is also introducing what it claims is the world’s first 5K Mini LED gaming monitor with the 27-inch UltraGear evo (27GM950B). This model uses over 2,300 local dimming zones to reduce blooming and improve contrast accuracy. It supports 5K resolution at 165Hz or 330Hz at QHD through Dual Mode, with peak brightness reaching up to 1,250 nits. Like the OLED model, it includes on-device AI upscaling and real-time image optimisation.
At the larger end of the lineup is the 52-inch UltraGear evo (52G930B), which LG says is the world’s largest 5K2K gaming monitor. It features a 12:9 aspect ratio, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1000R curve designed to fill the user’s field of view. The display offers the vertical height of a 42-inch panel typically seen on a standard 16:9 screen, while extending significantly wider — making it well-suited for immersive gaming and multitasking setups.