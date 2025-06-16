Monday, June 16, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5 and Buds 4 set to launch on July 8: What to expect

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5 and Buds 4 set to launch on July 8: What to expect

OnePlus Nord 5 will powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, and company highlights 144fps gaming with frame interpolation technology and cryo-velocity VC cooling

OnePlus Nord 5 and CE5 launch date time price in india what to expect

OnePlus Nord 5 and CE5

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for its Nord 5 series smartphones and Buds 4 wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, and OnePlus Buds 4 are scheduled to launch in India on July 8 at 2:00 PM IST. The new Nord 5 marks a significant upgrade over its predecessor, as it becomes the first in the Nord lineup to feature a flagship-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series processor.
 
The OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which is built on a 4nm process and features the Kryo CPU. The device is paired with LPDDR5X RAM, targeting high performance for gaming and multitasking.
 
 
According to the company, the Nord 5 is capable of running Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at 90fps, with frame interpolation pushing it up to 144fps. Notably, it can also run Call of Duty Mobile natively at 144fps, making it one of the few devices to support such high frame rates.

To manage thermals during extended gaming sessions, the Nord 5 incorporates Cryo-Velocity VC cooling. The thermal system uses a large vapour chamber along with graphene-based materials, which OnePlus says is designed to cover all critical areas, including the CPU, camera modules, and battery, ensuring sustained performance during demanding workloads.
 
While the company has confirmed the Nord CE5 will launch alongside the Nord 5, it has not yet shared specifications or detailed information. More details are expected in the run-up to the July 8 event.

OnePlus Buds 4: What to expect

Also debuting on July 8 are the OnePlus Buds 4, featuring dual drivers and dual DACs. The wireless earbuds support Hi-Res audio via LHDC 5.0 codec and 3D Audio for an immersive listening experience. For gamers, the Buds 4 offer a low-latency Game Mode with latency rated at 47ms. The earbuds will be available in Zen Green and Storm Gray colour options. 
 

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

