Asus launches ZenBook Duo laptop in India at Rs 159,990 onwards: Details

The Asus ZenBook Duo, featuring a novel dual-touchscreen design and detachable Bluetooth keyboard, is now available online on ASUS e-shop, Amazon India and Flipkart

ASUS ZenBook Duo
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 1:27 PM IST
Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, the Asus ZenBook Duo is now available in India. The laptop boasts a novel dual-touchscreen design and a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. Priced at Rs 159,990 onwards, the ZenBook Duo is now available for purchase online on ASUS e-shop, e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, and Asus exclusive stores, including ROG stores.

Asus ZenBook Duo: Features

  • Display and keyboard

The laptop boasts twin 14-inch full HD resolution OLED touchscreens and a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. Asus said the displays on the laptop are validated by Pantone for colour accuracy. Moreover, Asus said, the display supports Dolby Vision HDR. For protection against scratches and smudges, the display is fortified with Gorilla Glass.

  • Software

Asus said it has added software features to enable novel experiences possible through dual-screen design. Besides, the displays support gestures for intuitive experiences that go beyond those offered by conventional laptops.

  • Performance

The ZenBook Duo is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. Asus said the laptop is Intel Evo-certified and backed by its advanced cooling system for thermal management.

  • Connectivity

The ZenBook Duo has multiple I/O ports, a dual-mode keyboard, fast charging, and stylus support.

ASUS ZenBook Duo: Specifications

  • Display:  2x 14-inch FullHD+ OLED Touchscreens, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 500nits peak brightness, Pantone validated
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 (185H) / Core Ultra 7 (155H) / Core Ultra 5 (125H)
  • Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics
  • RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
  • Storage: Up to 2TB PCle 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x full-size HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
  • Speakers: Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Harman Kardon-certified
  • Camera: ASUS AiSense Camera, FHD 3DNR IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor
  • Battery: 75Wh Lithium-polymer battery
  • Charging: 65W Type-C power adapter
  • Weight: 1.35Kg (Without Keyboard), 1.65Kg (With Keyboard)

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

