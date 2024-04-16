Asus launches ZenBook Duo laptop in India at Rs 159,990 onwards: Details

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, the Asus ZenBook Duo is now available in India. The laptop boasts a novel dual-touchscreen design and a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. Priced at Rs 159,990 onwards, the ZenBook Duo is now available for purchase online on ASUS e-shop, e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, and Asus exclusive stores, including ROG stores.

Asus ZenBook Duo: Features

Display and keyboard

The laptop boasts twin 14-inch full HD resolution OLED touchscreens and a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. Asus said the displays on the laptop are validated by Pantone for colour accuracy. Moreover, Asus said, the display supports Dolby Vision HDR. For protection against scratches and smudges, the display is fortified with Gorilla Glass.

Software

Asus said it has added software features to enable novel experiences possible through dual-screen design. Besides, the displays support gestures for intuitive experiences that go beyond those offered by conventional laptops.

Performance

The ZenBook Duo is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. Asus said the laptop is Intel Evo-certified and backed by its advanced cooling system for thermal management.

Connectivity

The ZenBook Duo has multiple I/O ports, a dual-mode keyboard, fast charging, and stylus support.

ASUS ZenBook Duo: Specifications