Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo T3 Ultra, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, launched: Price, specs

Vivo T3 Ultra, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, launched: Price, specs

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G smartphone will be available for purchase starting September 19 at 7:00 pm on the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and at select retail stores

Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo T3 Ultra

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Vivo has launched the T3 Ultra 5G smartphone in India. The latest addition in its T-series, the T3 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and features a 5,500 mAh battery. The smartphone boasts IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Touted by the company as the segment's fastest curved phone, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G has SCHOTT Xensation Glass with improved cushioning for shock absorption and drop protection.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Price and variants
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
 
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999
Colours: Frost Green and Lunar Gray

More From This Section

Acer Aspire 7

Acer launches gaming-centric Aspire 7 laptop: Check price, specs, and more

Samsung Galaxy M05

Samsung launches Galaxy M05 budget smartphone in India at Rs 7,999: Details

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G

HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G with YouTube Shorts, Music, UPI launched in India

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate tri-fold smartphone

China's Huawei debuts tri-fold design smartphone in Mate line: Take a look

Sonos Ace headphones

Sonos Ace headphones launched in India to rival Apple AirPods Max: Details


As for the introductory offers, HDFC Bank users can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000. The smartphone will be available for purchase from September 18, starting 7:00 pm, on e-commerce platform Flipkart and Vivo India online store. It will also be available at select retail stores.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Details

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery and boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It boots Android 14 operating system-based FunTouch OS 14, with Vivo promising two years of Android software updates and three years of security patches.

For imaging, the smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with OIS (Sony IMX921) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front houses a 50MP wide-angle camera for selfies and video calls. The device supports 4K video recording at 60 FPS and features hybrid OIS + EIS stabilisation.

The smartphone also packs AI features like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance, and it offers dual stereo speakers.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
RAM: Up to 12GB
Storage: Up to 256GB
Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX921) + 8MP ultra-wide
Front Camera: 50MP
Battery: 5,500mAh
Charging: 80W wired
OS: Android 14-based FunTouch OS

Also Read

Tech wrap Sep 06

Tech wrap Sep 06: Apple iPhone 16 event, Google Photos, Vivo T3 Ultra, more

Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo T3 Ultra launching on September 12 with Dimensity 9200+ chip: Details

Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo T3 Ultra launching soon in India: Check specifications, price details

Tech wrap Sep 03

Tech wrap Sep 03: HP Victus laptops, Apple iPhones, Microsoft Recall, more

Vivo T3 Pro 5G

Vivo T3 Pro 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Check price, specs

Topics : Vivo MediaTek smartphone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon